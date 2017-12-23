Nicosia arrest for 1 kilo of cocaine

POLICE arrested a 22-year-old man in Nicosia on Friday evening after he was found to be in possession of more than a kilo of a white substance believed to be cocaine.

According to police, officers of the motorbike squad at 6.40pm stopped a motorcyclist in Lakatamia, Nicosia.

After finding dry cannabis weighing 80 grammes on him the officers proceeded to search his home where they found 1,028 grammes of cocaine and seven grammes of cannabis.

The suspect was detained on charges of possession of illegal drugs and the purpose to supply to other persons.