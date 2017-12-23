Nicosia arrest for 1 kilo of cocaine

December 23rd, 2017 Crime, Cyprus, News in Brief 3 comments

Nicosia arrest for 1 kilo of cocaine

file photo

POLICE arrested a 22-year-old man in Nicosia on Friday evening after he was found to be in possession of more than a kilo of a white substance believed to be cocaine.

According to police, officers of the motorbike squad at 6.40pm stopped a motorcyclist in Lakatamia, Nicosia.

After finding dry cannabis weighing 80 grammes on him the officers proceeded to search his home where they found 1,028 grammes of cocaine and seven grammes of cannabis.

The suspect was detained on charges of possession of illegal drugs and the purpose to supply to other persons.

 

Print Friendly
  • Swampys half brother

    Not to be sniffed at.

  • Douglas

    Personal consumption 🙂

  • rich

    No white christmas then!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close