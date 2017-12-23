No white Christmas, but dust to subside

December 23rd, 2017 Cyprus, featured, Health 5 comments

Some rainfall is expected (Christos Theodorides)

THE high level of dust particles in the atmosphere, which has caused breathing problems and raised the temperature, will gradually clear by Saturday evening, the met office said.

However, the change in climate will not be swift enough to cause snowfall around the island, disappointing many who had expected a White Christmas this year.

“There is more chance of snow in the mountains and showers in other areas on Sunday evening and on Monday morning than any other time during Christmas,” Met officer Panayiotis Mouskos told the Cyprus Mail. “There may be some isolated showers and even some stormy weather.”

On Saturday evening, the weather will mostly be cloudy with isolated rains or storms mainly in the mountains and in western areas with the possibility of snow on the highest peaks of Troodos. Temperature will fall to 12C inland, around 15C on the coast and 9C in the higher mountains.

The temperatures on Saturday were 3-4 degrees higher than usual, the officer said, but this is not going to last.

On Sunday, temperatures are expected to reach 14C inland, 16C in coastal areas and 4C in Troodos, which is normal for this time of the year.

Temperatures will remain at the same level on Christmas and Boxing Day. On Tuesday and Wednesday the weather will mostly be sunny. Temperatures are forecast to   gradually rise.

 

