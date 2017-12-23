Oroklini driver critical after accident

December 23rd, 2017 Cyprus, News in Brief 5 comments

Oroklini driver critical after accident

A 48-year-old man is in critical condition in Nicosia hospital after a traffic accident in Oroklini on Friday evening.

The man was driving on the Larnaca – Dhekelia road when his car collided with another vehicle driven by a 50-year-old at 8.55pm under unknown circumstances.

The car then crashed into a tree and caught fire. The fire was quickly extinguished.

The 48-year-old was initially taken to Larnaca general hospital but later rushed to Nicosia due to the severity of his injuries.

The other driver was tested for alcohol but did not show he was not under the influence. He was later held by police to facilitate investigations.

  • SuzieQ

    The double negatives in the last sentence have confused me– so was he under the influence?

    • Cydee

      Author been to a Christmas party perhaps…..

    • Eye on Cyprus

      Dr Eye is concerned to hear that you are experiencing confusion. It’s not that I don’t; nor do; use double negatives but neither do I not do or not; unless I am not doing it at all, rather that I am doing it sometimes. Of course, there are exceptions both for and against.

      • SuzieQ

        Many thanks, dear Doctor. Now I’m going to lie down in a darkened room until Santa visits. A very happy Christmas to you!

        • Eye on Cyprus

          Santa Eye will be along shortly with his flashlight. Je vous souhaite un Joyeux Noël et une bonne année 2018. Tous mes Meilleurs Vœux de Bonheur.

