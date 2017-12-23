Pair safe after car falls off 5-metre cliff

December 23rd, 2017 Cyprus, News in Brief 2 comments

A driver and his passenger were injured in Paphos district after their car fell off a five-metre cliff late on Friday night.

The driver was going from Stroumbi to Giolou when he lost control of his vehicle and it veered off a cliff at around 11.45pm.

Paphos police and the fire service rushed to the scene to rescue the driver and his passenger, a woman, who were both injured. The two were taken to Paphos general hospital by ambulance.

According to the doctor on-duty, the driver suffered a pelvic fracture and an injury to his thigh and was kept in for further treatment in the orthopedic section.

The female passenger was detained in hospital mainly as a precaution.

The causes of the accident are under investigation.

 

  • JS Gost

    I would suggest that they are another victim of that killer road called the B7. If you actually drive sensibly, have a licensed and a road worthy car and stick to the speed limit miraculously the B7 is a safe road. I drive the road on a regular basis to see my family and surprise, surprise I am still alive despite the constant deluge of retards and inbreeds that want to overtake me. If Cyprus wants to be taken seriously, grow up and stop acting like spoilt children. I might be wrong in this case but as a generalization I know I am pretty much on money.

    • peemdubya

      11.45 at night – maybe one too many for the road? Just a thought…………

