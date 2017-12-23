Pair safe after car falls off 5-metre cliff

A driver and his passenger were injured in Paphos district after their car fell off a five-metre cliff late on Friday night.

The driver was going from Stroumbi to Giolou when he lost control of his vehicle and it veered off a cliff at around 11.45pm.

Paphos police and the fire service rushed to the scene to rescue the driver and his passenger, a woman, who were both injured. The two were taken to Paphos general hospital by ambulance.

According to the doctor on-duty, the driver suffered a pelvic fracture and an injury to his thigh and was kept in for further treatment in the orthopedic section.

The female passenger was detained in hospital mainly as a precaution.

The causes of the accident are under investigation.