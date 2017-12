MONEY, jewellery and documents were stolen in separate robberies of two houses in Limassol on Friday.

According to the police, perpetrators stole €10,000 and jewellery of as yet unknown value from a house in Ayios Athanasios after forcing open an aluminium door and a safety deposit box. The house is believed to be owned by a Russian family.

From another house, in Ayios Tychonas, thieves took €7,000 in cash and personal documents. They gained entry through a window.