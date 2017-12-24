Answering your property questions



The 50 per cent discount on transfer fees that we have now, is it going to last for ever or is there a time limit?

At this point of time there is no time limit and I doubt that the full transfer fees will be introduced in the near future.

You say the Limassol seaside road will accommodate another 400 apartments. What I was amazed to read from others is that all these projects have carried out a study regarding the traffic impact and environmental repercussions etc and all reports that they are okay. What do you think, it does not make sense to me.

It seems that, based on my information, each project is examined on an individual basis not taking into account the total number of developments – Crazy is it not? The seaside road cannot accommodate another 400 units (and increasing).

