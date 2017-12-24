Audit Office gets AG to act on military attache’s medical expenses

December 24th, 2017 Cyprus, featured 16 comments

Audit Office gets AG to act on military attache’s medical expenses

Auditor-general Odysseas Michaelides

The Audit Office has announced that it will forward to the Attorney General the issue of the cost of medical assistance to a military attache in Russia, included in a special report, to investigate the possibility of criminal liability by any person.

In a statement issued on Sunday, following a statement by the Minister of Defense on Saturday who suggested that the incident had been identified by his ministry, the Audit Office maintained that the matter was investigated and included in the report only after receiving a relevant complaint.
 
“It is a fact that the relevant information was given verbally to a senior officer of our Office, in the form of a complaint by the Director of the Office of the Minister of Defense (MOD), who had reported that some of the information he had seen regarding these payments seemed suspicious” , said the Audit Office which clarified however that their office does not investigate complaints at the behest of any ministry.

Such irregularities should under normal circumstances be investigated by the Ministries themselves through their own control mechanisms. However, in this case, there was either a reluctance to investigate the matter by the MOD because it concerned the responsibilities of two other Ministries who refused to cooperate, or if they did cooperate they were unwilling to accept responsibility.
 
It also points out that “if the matter was officially sent by the Ministry of Defense, it would not be investigated, and we would indicate their obligation to examine it using their own internal control mechanisms. Our investigation would follow and would essentially confine itself to establishing the correctness of the MODs investigation.”

Finally, the Audit Office states that, “because of the information that it had after the disclosure of the matter, it appears that there is a significant delay in the investigation of the officer in question and/or for other involved parties, the Office will forward the matter directly to the Attorney General.”
 
CNA

Print Friendly
  • Cydee

    Oh dear, so many toes to avoid…

  • Peter G

    I was reading through the list of allegedly excessive medical expenses the other day, and it looked like the attache or one of his family was receiving treatment for a periodontal condition. Lets not jump to conclusions, is what I am saying.

    My question is, Why was it not determined at the time of first submission for payment/ reimbursement whether theses expenses were medically necessary? Shouldn’t review have taken place then?

  • Eye on Cyprus

    Well done, the Audit Office, for investigating an attaché case. I hope it cooperated with questioning.

    • SuzieQ

      I got very attached to my attaché case when I was younger.

      • Eye on Cyprus

        Very attached? Was it one of those that are chained to the wrist?

        • SuzieQ

          No, it was in the days of my power dressing era! At least my attaché case made me look as though I knew what I was doing!

          • Eye on Cyprus

            Hallucinogenic effects? Doctor Eye is worried about this inappropriate medication during that era.

            • SuzieQ

              But Doctor, it got results!

              • Eye on Cyprus

                How Machiavellian of you to suggest that the end justifies the means. Professor Eye is impressed.

  • almostbroke

    Why is there a Cypriot militiary atache in Russia ? They cannot even appoint a Cypriot to Head the National Guard they have to run over to a foreign country , Greece , Greeks who have a previous track record for running away and abandoning Cypriots particularly during the coup and at Mari .

    • Eye on Cyprus

      Apparently, they produce “large amounts of intelligence”. Fat lot of use to Cyprus but probably a sweet job for a favoured person.

      • almostbroke

        What would the ‘Lilliputians ‘ do with all that ‘intelligence ‘ ?

        • Eye on Cyprus

          As we say in the US: “Put it where the sun don’t shine.”

    • GSP

      It provides a cushy post, a good salary and a fat pension for someone who did a favour in the past – or is lined up for a favour in the future.

      • almostbroke

        Yes G – maybe he , she were promised the Head of the N G , the Greeks ain’t doing such a good job !

  • Jeremy Rigg

    Yet another innovative way to “scam” the system. Brilliant.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close