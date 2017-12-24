Guabians unite for New Year’s

The busiest night of the year is on its way and, as always, there is lots of choose from in terms of late night entertainment to bring in the New Year. And as the Guaba Beach Bar in Limassol is known for putting on some of the hottest parties on the island, the people behind the bar are turning things around and inviting us all to join them at Dionysus Mansion on Sunday for the best New Year’s party we have had in a while.

So, all you Guaba lovers get ready. The Guaba New Year’s party will welcome Mr Styles on the decks with his house tunes at 12.30am to make sure that 2018 gets a kick start. The electric atmosphere will then be taken over by Guaba Do.

Both DJs are resident Guaba DJs and are addicted to spreading their melodies far and wide. They do a great job on normal days, so just imagine how far they will ramp the beat up on Sunday.

Tickets are available at €40 with open bar for the entire evening. Island bar reservation will also be available for groups of six Guabians and over. Dress code is smart and you have to be 20-years-old and up to join the Guaba fun.

Guaba New Year’s Eve

A party put on by Guaba. December 31. Dionysus Mansion, 16th June Street 1943, Limassol. 12.30am. €40 with open bar. Tel: 25-222210