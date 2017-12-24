N.Korea says new UN sanctions an act of war

N.Korea says new UN sanctions an act of war

The latest U.N. sanctions against North Korea are an act of war and tantamount to a complete economic blockade against the country, North Korea’s foreign ministry said on Sunday, threatening to punish those who supported the measure.

The U.N. Security Council unanimously imposed new sanctions on North Korea on Friday for its recent intercontinental ballistic missile test, seeking to limit its access to refined petroleum products and crude oil and its earnings from workers abroad.

The U.N. resolution seeks to ban nearly 90 percent of refined petroleum exports to North Korea by capping them at 500,000 barrels a year and, in a last-minute change, demands the repatriation of North Koreans working abroad within 24 months, instead of 12 months as first proposed.

The U.S.-drafted resolution also caps crude oil supplies to North Korea at 4 million barrels a year and commits the Council to further reductions if it were to conduct another nuclear test or launch another ICBM.

In a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency, North Korea’s foreign ministry said the United States was terrified by its nuclear force and was getting “more and more frenzied in the moves to impose the harshest-ever sanctions and pressure on our country”.

The new resolution is tantamount to a complete economic blockade of North Korea, the ministry said.

“We define this ‘sanctions resolution’ rigged up by the U.S. and its followers as a grave infringement upon the sovereignty of our Republic, as an act of war violating peace and stability in the Korean peninsula and the region and categorically reject the ‘resolution’.”

North Korea on Nov. 29 said it successfully tested a new ICBM that put the U.S. mainland within range of its nuclear weapons.

North Korea’s nuclear weapons are a self-defensive deterrence not in contradiction of international law, its foreign ministry added.

“We will further consolidate our self-defensive nuclear deterrence aimed at fundamentally eradicating the U.S. nuclear threats, blackmail and hostile moves by establishing the practical balance of force with the U.S,” the ministry said.

“The U.S. should not forget even a second the entity of the DPRK which rapidly emerged as a strategic state capable of posing a substantial nuclear threat to the U.S. mainland,” it added, using the country’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

North Korea said those who voted for the sanctions would face Pyongyang’s wrath.

“Those countries that raised their hands in favour of this ‘sanctions resolution’ shall be held completely responsible for all the consequences to be caused by the ‘resolution’ and we will make sure for ever and ever that they pay heavy price for what they have done.”

Tension has been rising over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programmes, which it pursues in defiance of years of U.N. Security Council resolutions, with bellicose rhetoric coming from both Pyongyang and the White House.

In November, North Korea demanded a halt to what it called “brutal sanctions”, saying a round imposed after its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3 constituted genocide.

U.S. diplomats have made clear they are seeking a diplomatic solution but proposed the new, tougher sanctions resolution to ratchet up pressure on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

China, with which North Korea does some 90 percent of its trade, has repeatedly called for calm and restraint from all sides.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry on Saturday said that the new resolution also reiterated the need for a peaceful resolution via talks and that all sides needed to take steps to reduce tensions.

Widely read Chinese state-run tabloid the Global Times said on Saturday that the tougher resolution was aimed at preventing war, and noted the U.S. had compromised with no indication the United Nations could grant the United States permission for military action.

“The difference between the new resolution and the original U.S. proposal reflects the will of China and Russia to prevent war and chaos on the Korean Peninsula. If the U.S. proposals were accepted, only war is foreseeable,” it said in an editorial.

  • Anansi Tori

    LOL, all military options are off the table so the US is getting desperate, not wanting to blink 1st it now wants to force NK via the UN. Like Madeleine Albright, former US ambassador to the UN & former Secretary of State, once remarked: “The U.N. is a tool for U.S. foreign policy.” The only people who pay for that are the ordinary North Koreans, but, like Trump said this week, “we don’t care” i.e.about the rest of the world, which in this context means we don’t care about the suffering or even deaths of a few 100 000 gooks. That joins up nicely with another one of Albright’s gems: “I think this is a very hard choice, but the price — we think the price is worth it.” – in reply to Lesley Stahl’s question “We have heard that half a million children [in Iraq] have died [as a result of sanctions]. I mean, that’s more children than died in Hiroshima. And, you know, is the price worth it?”

    • Plasma Dawn

      Nice try but you are forgetting an important detail: the sanctions were unanimously imposed by all Security Council members. In what way are, say, China or Russia tools for US foreign policy? As for all other Security Council members who voted for sanctions, they were all among 128 countries that voted just days ago to criticize the US decision on Jerusalem, so how come they are tools for US foreign policy — or is it that temporarily true only when it supports your narrative? I’d like to see you, a person well-known around CM for exemplary fairness and strict adherence truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, attack and accuse all 15 members for this gross injustice that prevents you from sleeping at night.

      NK threatened to punish those who supported the measure. I’d like to see them punishing China or Russia or Egypt or France, to mention just 4 out of the 15 members of the Security Council.

    • Evergreen

      Dear Mr.Tori. UN always tries to do her best within her limited powers as her hands are tied by the veto power of super powers. This time too ,UN is very clear about her stance about Israel as well as about North Korea and both are right stands.

      • Plasma Dawn

        Very true. However, Anansi Tori has a strong bias against the US, a bias which blinds him to the fact that other superpowers, China and Russian notably among them, have also voted for the sanctions, a fact which he totally ignores.

        • Evergreen

          I just wish one thing -Mr.Tori may stick to the point and then it is not a tough turf for a nice cricket.

          • Plasma Dawn

            A nice cricket indeed… 🦗

            • Evergreen

              For good players only:)
              Something strange-Tori is the name of one “strange”vegetable in some language.I wish this is pen name of Mr.Tori.

              • Plasma Dawn

                Anansi Tori means The Crafty Spider in Ghana. Anansi is Ghanaian for spider and tori means story. Anansi is a character that is weak, but very crafty. He usually exploits human weaknesses such as greed and pride to accomplish his goals. 🕷

                • Evergreen

                  Thank you.Very eloquent name.
                  However in Sanskrit , it has some other meanings too.
                  I ‘m just awaiting now for Mr.Tori’s response about Mr.North Korea.

                • SuzieQ

                  Well, in that case, I have met a few Anansis in my life!

                • Anansi Tori

                  I am impressed & honoured to see the curiosity an enemy’s pseudonym has generated in you, and the work you have been prepared to put into it. Bravo !!

        • Evergreen

          Even China has started doing better than Russia.Russia and North Korea are at bottom of all corruption with no inner progress.
          Ha-I forgot to add sad killing of brother of king of North Korea. I, recently watched the documentary how Mr.North Korea got his step brother killed as he was very popular among poor people in North Korea. Very very sad. I had tears.

      • Anansi Tori

        I do not dispute that the UN is very clear about her stance, even if that stance comes about by the US using the UN as a foreign policy tool by the US, as stated very clearly by Madeleine Albright. Therefore, because of this nefarious US misuse of its position, the UN’s stance by definition cannot be consistent & fair from case to case. Like your friend & mentor, PD, has done before, you try to argue that if the UN is fair in 1 case it is fair in all cases, but, for example, in the 2 cases you mentioned that is very clearly not the case.

        The ziofascist “country” was established fraudulently by “misinterpreting” Res. 181, and abusing it, stealing Palestinian land & denying the Palestinians on that land freedom, political rights. So the UN’s demands that the ziofascist “statelet” (a very apt term coined by PK) stop with its illegal settlement building & expansion, and that it withdraw from that stolen land, is a reasonable demand since, like the Jews, the Palestinians also have their right to self-determination, and the statelet is in violation of international law.

        North Korea, on the other hand, lost 20% of its population in the 1950-53 war thanks to US bombing & napalming, and has had to suffer US bullying & provocations ever since. Moreover, the US has pulled out of various nuclear agreements it had with NK solely based on fake news, and has refused to talk to NK ever since Dubya tore up the 1994 nuclear agreement. What’s more, China & Russia have proposed a way forward a number of times in the recent stand-off, which the US has rejected without giving any reasons. So it seems to me that NK’s development of nuclear weapons while US bullying & provocation goes on unabated is fair, while the UN sanctions do not make sense.

        And to circle back to the ziofascist statelet: why would it be allowed to have nuclear weapons, when it isn’t even under an existential threat but keeps attacking its neighbours & simultaneously threatening them implicitly with a nuclear attack, whereas NK, which has been threatened explicitly with total destruction by the US, is not allowed to have the nuclear deterrent?

        • Evergreen

          Dear Uncle Tori.

          I regret to inform you that Para two is irrelevent with this article. We may talk about it whenever there will be anything specific about the role of UN about Israel. However,I would reiterate UN is doing good despite a horrendous, primitive and third rate diplomatic conduct of USA of today . You will see more strong stance for palestine by UN in near future which will not be in accordance with your esteemed standards but these are /will be the only possibities at the moment.

          Para three- past problems do not justify the inherited monarchy of today in North Korea or anywhere else.It is simly against the theory of evolution. Therefore kingdoms of uncle Tito and uncle Ceausescu were busted .
          PS-your para one is handled in my response about para two in your view.

          • Anansi Tori

            As far as I know I am not your uncle, and by using that title you are merely confirming my earlier statement that you missed your vocation as a stand-up comedian.

            Para 2 is irrelevant in your view because it does not suit your narrative.
            We are not discussing Palestine here, just NK, to which you already added the ziofascist “statelet”. No need to keep widening the scope, if you cannot make your point just accept it.

            NK is not a monarchy, it is a republic, a totalitarian one, but it is not a monarchy, I am sorry to inform you. Neither Yugoslavia nor communist Romania were kingdoms either.

            In conclusion, you have not been able to refute any of the points I made as to why imposing sanctions on NK in order to deny it nuclear weapons does not make sense. Once again: double stadards & hypocrisy by the UN, that tool of US foreign policy.

            • Evergreen

              Uncle was merely a gesture of respect. You do not need respect -it s fine with me.
              NK is a kingdom and a monarchy and so was the State of Tito. NK is much worse as the current leader has inherited this kingdom and monarchy from his monsterous father.
              In conclusion, you are an utter failure in proving that communist governments ever had any healthy democracy. Soecifically NK.

              • Anansi Tori

                NK’s leader is an internal affair & does not justify sanctions, nor does it justify hypocrisy & double standards, such as when compared with the ziofascist “country” as you tried to do.

  • Evergreen

    Two countries on this planet are vocal opponents to UN policies-Israel and North Korea. Both countries are established on unfairness .

    • Anansi Tori

      In what way is NK established on unfairness?

      • Plasma Dawn

        NK is established on unfairness because a brutal dictatorship, an Orwellian society worshipping a demigod leader, a country whose population is bereft of personal freedoms is inherently unfair by definition.

        • Evergreen

          Sorry,I saw your view after writing mine.

          • Plasma Dawn

            No, that’s quite fine. Two commenters reinforcing a point are better than one.

            • Evergreen

              But these are sad facts actually. Asia is progressing towards a healthy democracy despite all her limitations and this North Korea and Iran are black spots for Asia. Even Saudi Arabia is opening herself for some new developments and have brought their foreign minister on merit and not from royal family but three countries, North Korea,Iran and Russia are travelling back to primitive ages in their practices.

              • Anansi Tori

                India progressing towards a healthy democracy with a Hindu nationalist government?

                • Evergreen

                  The country is in a rapid process of evolution despite her social and cultural limitations and population problems and they vote whom they wish and they bring in power whom they feel will work for the country. A sign of evolution. When all other so called civilized as well as all one man dictatorships will be 👎ed because of their expansion cancers, india and such other hard working nations will 👍.

                  • Anansi Tori

                    Either you don’t know what you are talking about or you are spewing government propaganda, but Modi’s zealous pursuit of Hindutva is achieving the exact opposite of democracy – nationalism & democracy are mutually exclusive.

                    That do not exclude economic progress, but do not conflate the 2 concepts, which is what you are doing.

                    • Evergreen

                      I m not naive to be carried away by any propaganda machinery. Therefore have never been impressed by any old communist fart. A democracy with the recognition of individual merit is the healthy way of life and yes India is on her way.

                    • Anansi Tori

                      “A democracy with the recognition of individual merit …”
                      Sure, but with Modi the situation is: as long as that merit is the product of a Hindu. In that context India is indeed on her way… to regression.

      • Evergreen

        One party government is never a fair system. It was unfair in Eastern Europe with Josip Tito ,with Nicolae Ceauchesku in Romania and now with uncle Putin in Russia and in North Korea obviously as despite her thin curtain of DPRK, North Korea is nothing more than a mere hereditary monarchy.
        Its a shame as Asia is progressing towards a healthy democracy and Russia and North Korea are still under the clutches of monarchs.Sad.Very very sad. A lack of evolution.

        • Anansi Tori

          There are many countries with a one-party system. So all those should be sanctioned too?

          • Evergreen

            Such as?

            • Anansi Tori

              China, Vietnam, Belarus, Laos, Belarus, and many others. This also debunks your statement that Asia is becoming more democratic.

              • Evergreen

                Beautiful examples!!!

                All aforementioned countries have ‘sick’ democratic structures/establishments as old communist farts had sown the seeds of corruption in roots before their shameful surrenders.Sad.

                Never claimed that all Asia is better in democratic institutions. However, some countries are striving. They will get it eventually.

                Evolution will touch each and every country. To Belarus and Laos too.

                The evolution process is taking a very long time time as old and rotten communists like you are still alive who are devotedly busy in groming some devil disciples and for these disciples corruption is a great charm. You can see it in your disciples in Belarus and Laos.

                However history is a witness that power of suffering people is stronger than pig-headed communists. You guys are beaten up by your own people in past . The process will continue and people will succed. So people in NK too.

                • Anansi Tori

                  You are going off at a tangent because 1) you are losing the thread of your own thoughts, and 2) your narrative is wobbly, not to say deprecated.

                  Let me quote you: “…Asia is progressing towards a healthy democracy… because in Asia the only country with a 1-party system is North Korea, or so you claim, therefore the sanctions on NK are justified.

                  When you asked which other countries have such a system I mentioned a few other Asian countries. Based on your criterion, i.e. he 1-party system, those countries should be sanctioned too. Well, that I have now shown to be complete nonsense, as it is for NK.

                  You have no solid, fact-based argument to refute my detailed reply aabove as to why NK is being unfairly sanctioned.

                  • Evergreen

                    Till the moment, I m not away from the main theme, all is fine. Threats by NK is not an internal issue as Mr.NK is not going to attack his own country with his innovative weapons. It is a case like Iran.

  • Anansi Tori

