One man's flag is another man's poison

December 24th, 2017 CM Regular Columnist, Opinion

One man’s flag is another man’s poison

By Gavin Jones

Samuel Johnson, the celebrated 18th century man of letters, had many talents: essayist, poet, lexicographer, moralist, biographer and literary critic. He is probably best known for penning the iconic maxim: ‘Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel’. This has to be the ultimate in put-downs directed at those who use whatever opportunity that presents itself to sweet-talk those around them with their protestations of possessing more nationalistic fervour than the next man. Rolling out the patriotic card is an old trick which has been employed time and time again by statesmen of just about every political hue and especially in times of war.

A flag can be a unifying symbol, a call to arms, an affirmation of nationhood as well as a destructive and divisive force and can engender zeal or indifference in almost equal measure. Its place in history has been expressed in paintings and sculpture and viewed at the cinema or on news channels.

One of the most iconic images which portrays the flag as a rallying call is Eugene Delacroix’s painting of Marianne, the national symbol of the French Republic and the personification of liberty and reason, bare-breasted and clutching the tricolour while leading the people in the revolution of 1830. There are also countless paintings produced during the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries of soldiers bearing flags during the heat of battle, especially during the Napoleonic era.

One of the most famous sculptures with a flag taking centre stage is the Marine Corps War Memorial located at Arlington which was based on a photograph taken at the very moment in February 1945 when American soldiers planted the stars and stripes atop Mount Suribachi after overcoming relentless Japanese resistance during the merciless Battle of Iwo Jima.

War films have unsurprisingly enough also been prolific vehicles to show flags and none more so than the opening scene in the film Patton with George C Scott facing the camera in front of a massive backdrop of the stars and stripes while he addresses new recruits, telling them that “No dumb bastard ever won a war by going out and dying for his country. He won it by making some other dumb bastard die for his country.” Quite so. Scott’s was a memorable performance which deservedly won him an Oscar.

Flags and insignia also mean different things to different people, that of Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union, the Confederacy, the Ku Klux Klan and others engendering either adoration or loathing. The symbol of the swastika was hijacked by the Nazis from the Indian sub-continent and has come to represent evil in its purest form while the hammer and sickle, although meant to represent industrial workers and peasants, conjures up an image of communist repression and ironically against those it was supposed to promote and protect. For many in the Deep South of the United States, the flag of the Confederacy evokes memories of a supposed former golden age but for most automatically triggers thoughts of the iniquity of slavery and white supremacy.

When it comes to the number of flags flown per square mile, Cyprus must surely hold the top spot judging by their profusion at street corners, promenades, public buildings, houses and mini versions dangling from car rear-view mirrors. But which flag tends to be the favourite choice? The fact of the matter is that the island is dominated not by its own but by those of two other countries: Greece and Turkey. To the outsider, this is a conundrum difficult to fathom, let alone accept, and is fiercely debated in the public domain and newspaper forums whenever this topic arises.

In the south of the island, there definitely seems to be more Greek flags than Cypriot with even churches tending to fly only the Greek version together with a variation of the Byzantine with its black, double-headed eagle against a yellow background. I happen to live in a village populated by Greek Cypriot refugees from the north which overlooks a coast road where an enormous flag flies of the nation whose coup on July 15, 1974 was the catalyst for the catastrophe that hit the island.

In the north, two huge flags, Turkish and Turkish Cypriot, have been positioned for decades on the southern slopes of the Kyrenia range and gaze provocatively down on southern Nicosia and beyond as a reminder to the Greek Cypriots as to which ‘side’ was the victor in the summer of 1974. Even the neutral observer would describe this as a brazen case of crude triumphalism not dissimilar to German troops hoisting the swastika on top of the Eiffel Tower in June 1940 and on the Acropolis in April 1941.

And why is it that Greek and Turkish Cypriots fly the flags of their so-called ‘mothers’ with such apparent passion and gay abandon while that of Cyprus seems to be in evidence more as a token gesture?
Three principal reasons.

Firstly, it’s my contention that each community retains a niggling inferiority complex and belief that being attached to Greece and Turkey has more street cred than being merely Cypriot.

Secondly, it’s felt that Greece and Turkey can be called upon to assist in times of need, something which both have provided diplomatically but in practical, military terms only the latter has actually succeeded in making a reality.

Finally, the links of heritage and language, incorporating the glory that was Greece and Ottoman history, are what bind each community to their respective ‘mothers’. In order to inspire a feeling of nationhood, perhaps Greek and Turkish flags should be phased out but with Greek and Turkish Cypriots having lived separately for more than fifty years, the likelihood of that coming to pass will remain a chimera.

  • anastasia

    Excellent article Mr. Jones. Thank you.
    A flag is a symbol, associated with common struggles or a common ideology or a common and shared collective memory.
    We all know that the Greek Cypriots’ armed struggle aimed for union with Greece, thus excluding by definition the Turkish Cypriots. The newborn Republic which emerged in 1960 -far from being cherished- was reluctantly accepted as an undesired child and its normal life was extremely short. Hence, there was neither the time nor the will to accomplish common goals which would progressively mould Cypriotness and the identification with it. The symbols of the Republic, among them the Cypriot flag, remained an artificial construction without any emotional dimension. It is not surprising that neither the Greek Cypriots nor the Turkish Cypriots manifest an authentic allegiance to the Cypriot flag. Only a functional unitary state with a common experience and common aspirations would rid Cypriots of their excessive attachment to their respective ‘motherlands” (real and/or imaginary). Regrettably, this seems extremely unlikely to happen, at least in the foreseeable future.
    As for the flags on Pendadaktylos, apart from being a sign of meaningless triumphalism, they are also inaesthetic and an insult to nature. Mountains do not exist for being scarred by flags. I hasten to add that my opinion would be exactly the same if a Greek or any other flag was painted on any mountain.

    • HighTide

      The insult to nature is not one sided. If you cruise in the Aegean, your boat will pass a number of small islands whose rocks above the waterline are adorned with large painted Greek flags. Not a beautiful sight either.

  • oratis

    its a good article but the subject of national anthems is just as important.
    on its inception in 1960 Cyprus should have had its own national anthem, the founders of the ROC back in 1960 must have been dumb not to think of this.
    one couldn’t have realistically expected the Turkish Cypriots to sing the Greek national anthem.
    but even if there were no Turkish Cypriots living in Cyprus, the ROC should STILL have its own nationlal anthem and use its own flag.
    also in TRNC declared its own state in 1983 and though it has its own flag, still uses Turkey’s national anthem and has the word Turkish in its title thus maintaining nationalistic ties, it could have simply called itself North Cyprus.

  • Mark Hassan

    Stupid and pointless article…….Turks are Turks and Greeks are Greeks thats why they fly their flags….. end of storey. The modern day island of Cyprus or Kibris is a two state entity and will remain that way forever. Get on with it and just accept it.

    • oratis

      the article is correct and not at all pointless.
      you say that the Cyprus is a two State entity then you should support actions which two State entities should be doing.
      two State entity is two entities separate entities from both Greece and Turkey. it implies that North Cyprus and the ROC are two separate countries from Greece and Turkey, which they are and therefore should use their own flags. also both entities should have their own national anthems seperate to Greece and Turkey. BOTH entities should cut their cursed ties from their so called mother countries and be proud to stand in the world on their own two feet.
      also the use of the words Greeks and Turks as relating to Greek speaking and Turkish speaking Cypriots which you used is wrong and one of the causes of the conflict between the two communities.
      DNA tests have proven that Cypriot DNA is of a mixed heritage.

      • Cyprus

        WELL SAID kid

  • Tyler D

    An excellent and informative article. On the subject of “Patriotism is the last refuge of a scoundrel”, it’s worth noting that large numbers of grasping and self-serving local politicians are forever playing the patriot card. Samuel Johnson certainly knew his stuff.

  • Kibristan

    The first part of the last paragraph describes a most probable reason for the type of prevalent flag flying by both sides.
    Not so sure about Cyprus holding the top spot for n flags/mile. Possibly the numbers in some countries such as North Korea or China may be higher.

    • oratis

      if not the top spot then pretty close.

  • Muffin the Mule

    Quite so Gavin.

    • ROC

      I still laugh at thought of Turks that were scared of little Greek Cypriots children waving Greek flags,

      • almostbroke

        The Greeks weren’t too scared when Cypriot football supporters went to Athens a few years ago , waving little ‘Greek ‘ flags . The Greeks beat them up !

  • Brian Whiffen

    A Good interpretation spoiled by the bile and half truths of the sudo patriots and part educated in the comments, Just one point on the NATIONAL flag of Cyprus, In recent weeks I was watching a Quiz show the question was which flag represents which European [in the wide sense] country ..Greece got 82% Turkey got 87% Malta got 21% and Cyprus 12%, on another show the question was name an EU capital city Nicosia only scored 7% on that one… Make of it what you will….Ευτυχισμένος Χριστουγεννιάτικα

    • almostbroke

      The south part of the island is awash with Greek Flags . Under the Treaty of Lucerne , is it not the case that the Greek and Turkish flags are entitled to be flown on public holidays ! In flag protocol it would appear that where the flag of Cyprus is flown , the ‘Greek ‘ flag is flown higher than the countries national flag and it would appear the Turks do not fly it at all . The Greeks and the Turks seem to be only interested in fighting a protracted proxy war in Cyprus going back to the seige of Constantinople in 1432 . Get rid of the Greeks and Turks and all their trappings and become Cypriots. They could start in the village of Potemia for a little inspiration !

      • oratis

        well said

  • HighTide

    A fair comment on Cyprus. However, considering the sea of flags in the US, jingoism is universal.

  • xenonx

    Well Gavin has given us all a challenge. Let’s all go out flag counting this week. He may well be right!

    ROC particularly should take a break from his hand held device/computer and produce his findings this time next week.

    • ROC

      Gavin made the claim he should back it up,

      • xenonx

        You are disputing it – prove it!

        • ROC

          He made the claim,and I challenging him to prove it, its not for the reader to prove it

          Just yesterday the Russian counterpart to Boris Johnson told Boris that if your saying we meddled with your election then show us the proof.

          So please try and understand how the things work

    • The True Cypriot

      Both sides have Greek and Turkish flags in many locations – it is a pointless debate.

      It’s only the Greeks who whine about Turkish flags in the north, whilst ignoring the Greek flags everywhere in the south.

      ……and it is we who are accused of hypocrisy.

      • ROC

        Am sorry was it not too long ago that the Turks where foaming from the mouth when little children were going to wave little Greek flags, and the Turkish delegation were going to walk out of the talks over this? Sorry who did you say was whining?

  • The True Cypriot

    Greek flags fly on your official buildings, you idiot.

    Just like they do in the North.

    • ROC

      If thats the best you can come up with then I going to have to lower my IQ to your level.

      • John Henry

        Relax! There is no need to lower your IQ any further!

        • Evergreen

          This is good😂😂😂

          • ROC

            you get no credibility by acting out as a parrot unless your only here to troll?

            • Evergreen

              Stay with the theme of article please.

              • ROC

                If this is sticking to the theme “This is good😂😂😂” then your more of an idiot than I thought you were.

        • ROC

          would be easier if you keep your comments to the article

      • The True Cypriot

        Just responding to the article and your moronic response to it.

        You are incapable of any reasoned discussion as you exude racism and hatred.

        In terms of your “IQ”, go any lower and it will be a negative number.

        Grow a brain and then try your best.

        • ROC

          Oh here we go again, your playing the Race card again, anything that one says that you do not agree with you brand them a racist, this def is a sign of insecurity on your part and a lame excuse not tackle the subject matter being presented.

          I actually feel sorry for you.

          • The True Cypriot

            You hate Turks – that makes you racist!

            • ROC

              You most def have no conception of what racism is and what when someone hates someone. Do I hate what Turkey stands for and the fact that they invaded my country “YES” do I dislike the Anatolian’s and Turks that were shipped illegally to Cyprus and given land and homes that do not belong to them? ” YES”

              Does that make me a racist ” NO” I have friends that are Turkish ,TCs ,blacks Asians you name it, Its your type that are the most dangerous on this planet when you banter the word ” Racist” so openly and to anything,,You love playing the race card

              Why dont you unlock your comments from private to public and let all see what you have written in the past about people and to their comment.

              I challenge you.

              • Evergreen

                Why Turkey invaded just on 20J.1974? Why not earlier? Why? Why not on 14 J,1974?

                • ROC

                  You are the racist, so stop answering a question with another question and trying to defect my reply to you , open your comments to public and I show you who the racist is.

                  • Evergreen

                    I asked a question!!!

              • The True Cypriot

                By the same token, you shout denounce ALL the Greeks and Greek Cypriots who caused the issue to start with.

                Condemn the Greek racism – uncondotioanlly.

                Your three paragraphs of nonsense above do nothing of the sort.

        • oratis

          both you and ROC need your heads banged together, both of you get out of my country and ROC can go and live in Greece and you in Turkey , Cyprus does not need extremist like you two, people who don’t respect the fact that Cyprus is neither Greek or Turkish can get lost.

          • Cyprus

            Well said again kid am with you totally on that opinion merry christmas .

            • oratis

              thankyou
              I hope you have a good Christmas.

              • Cyprus

                Thanks I will you too

          • The True Cypriot

            I never argued for Cyprus to be all Turkish, nor have I pretended that “Cypriots” are/ever have been “one nation”

            Focus your attention on the EOKA racists who argued and killed us to create a Greek Cyprus and not us for resisting.

            The problem with your argument is that its effect would result in the very outcome that ROC and his ilk were pushing for – a Greek island.

            Were you “one nation Cypriots” when EOKA was doing its best to delete us from Cyprus from 1960-74?

            GCs, of all persuasions did NOTHING to try and stop EOKA until EOKA was killing them.

            You have a nice argument in theory only as most Greeks and Greek Cypriots think, even today, that Cyprus should be Greek.

            • oratis

              I have very often criticized Greek Cypriots for their past attitude towards Turkish Cypriots and thus can’t be accused of not focusing on EOKA.
              all I want is for the two communities to live peacefully with each other as entities which do not see and treat themselves as being part of the Greek and Turkish nations.
              if the two communities can do it by having a joint country in a federal form or any other form which is fair to BOTH communities that’s all well and good but failing that two small countries with reasonable territorial adjustments and compensations for both communities is also a good.
              but whatever settlement is achieved, the titles Greek and Turkish and their respective flags, national anthems and celebrating their national holidays have to be thrown in the rubbish bin where they belong.

              • The True Cypriot

                Thanks – I get all that, but the GCs still behave as if they own the whole island.

                Under a single unitary government, we know what happened.

                There is no prospect of a federal approach – its clear that the GC plan is to try try and embargo us into submission.

                Your comments, though moderate, do not reflect Greek policy, positioning or actions over many decades.

                Until we are treated equally NOW, we will never go into any structure that will rely on Greek or GC approval.

                • oratis

                  I agree with you that my comments don’t reflect Greek and Greek Cypriot actions over the decades which is unfortunate for Cyprus that we havn’t acted in the moderate way I would have liked .
                  any structure will have to have approval from the other community to a certain extent on policies such as economic policies unless there will be deadlock. , the only way to avoid that is to have a settlement of two countries. it looks increasingly obvious that that is the best way forward for both communities. I would have been nice if it had been different and if we became like Switzerland which has the two large French speaking and German speaking communities and a smaller Italian speaking one but then again the Swiss don’t go around waving French, German and Italian flags and treat them as being their own. most Swiss are proud of their own identity and don’t have enmity towards the other community.

                  • The True Cypriot

                    Again i agree with you, BUT there is zero incentive for the GCs to concede anything, because there is no downside for the GC in the event they reject any proposals.

                    That is why they rejected the Annan Plan and why Crans Montana failed.

                    Finally, the issue of enmity.

                    We have no movement here that is anti Greek, nor one that is Pro Turkish.

                    We simply want security and equality.

                    Without Turkey we would not feel secure, so even though we hate Erdogan, we do not trust any GC led administration to treat us fairly.

                    There is far too much distrust on both sides for there to be a single viable government that both sides would accept.

                    If Turkey left tomorrow, Cyprus would become a Greek island and that is why we will never accept that outcome.

                    It is also why 2 states is the only outcome.

          • Evergreen

            Beautiful😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂Bravo my Cyoriot friend😊.
            Merry Christmas☺

            • oratis

              thankyou, I hope you too have a good Christmas and New Year.

  • ROC

    Gavin Jones seems to pluck some claims without any facts,to back them up making assumptions does not make it fact , which in my view discredits his whole article.

    “When it comes to the number of flags flown per square mile, Cyprus must surely hold the top spot”

    “In the south of the island, there definitely seems to be more Greek flags than Cypriot with even churches tending to fly only the Greek version “

    • Steve Comer

      I think if you did a ‘flag count’ it would back up Gavin’s claims.
      I’m pleased that the only national flag displayed by the fans of the football team I support (Alki) is that of CYPRUS!

      • ROC

        I think it should be Gavin that should make the count not me, he the one that claims it.

      • ROC

        The ROC flag is the one to represent Cyprus , of course your have nationalists from the GCs and TCs wanting to fly the Greek and Turkish flag too, I do not recognize the N Cyprus flag, and BTW the ROC flag was design by a Turkish Cypriot.

  • Veritas

    An excellent article, pointing at a wound that was created at the birth of RoC 1960, when our leadership failed to create a Cypriot identity. The wrong side of the nationalistic coin has lived with us ever since and the result is there for all of us to see.

  • ROC

    We have had Turkish and Turkish Cypriots flags in our faces for 43 years and just laugh at them but when the GC’s children were going to wave small little Greek flags, the Turkish community were jumping up and down foaming from the mouth protesting , This is why the world see’s and know how hypercritical the TCs
    community are and how they act.

    • The True Cypriot

      We are very clear about where we stand – and it ain’t with your Greek flag flying lunatics who tried and failed to delete us from our country.

      The TRNC and Turkey flags serve as a constant reminder of the failure of EOKA and Enosis.

      We do not pretend to be “Cyriots” which on your side of the Green Line means all TCs are either removed from the island, or we submit to Greek rule.

      We are no answerable to Greeks.

      • ROC

        You’re not even a TC so do you pretend to talk for them??????

        You banter the word ” WE” like you do the word “racist” seems you’re very fixated on this.

        • The True Cypriot

          The response of a narrow minded idiot.

    • almostbroke

      The only place a Greek flag is flown in London is at the Greek Embassy and the Turkish flag at the Turkish embassy , so there are no proliferation of Greek or Turkish flags ‘ ‘in your face ‘ for the past 43 years .

  • Blue knee

    Why don’t the English get rid of that silly flag of theirs, and the Ozzies theirs and USA it’s flag, not to mention the French and all the other nationalities that seem to know what is best for the rest and the rest will follow, for sure. Oh yeah and the Chinese can adopt the Taiwanese colours, why not.

    • Steve Comer

      Why is the cross of St. George a ‘silly’ flag?

      • Blue knee

        Well you see no more though went into my comments then went into that article which you all take so seriously. So you tell me why that article is so good?

        • Steve Comer

          The book is good because it is the personal story of Cypriots who lived through these traumatic weeks and wrote about it. The article is just a review!

          • Blue knee

            Feliz Navidad to youse all.

    • ROC

      As you deem to be an expert on flags maybe you tell us why ? seems all you done is fart in the wind and expect everyone to smell it,. I suggest give your reasons if you cannot I suggest zipp it

  • Evergreen

    A brilliant article.I wish all or at least a good majority of Cypriots (of any origin) could think like him.
    The author has mentioned a beautiful quote-“patriosm is the last refuge of a scoundral”.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    A typical Gavin Jones price,…Bitter Lemons humor and wit….
    I would amplify the Inferiority Complex….the islanders are “insecure” or “lost” without the warmth of the Motherland flag….

    • Evergreen

      Me too.

    • ROC

      Scare of little children waving Greek flags, but no goodwill gesture of remove the hillside flags huh?
      Typical Hypercritical Turks that all I can say

      • The True Cypriot

        The large flag is a reminder if what your mates in EOKA did.

        Its also a message that we are here and will be here forever.

        It needs a new lick of paint though.

        • ROC

          Your nothing but a troller and a crap one at that, Everyone should be aware on how you banter the word ” racist” but keeps your comments to private instead of public

          You have no credibility here boy.

        • oratis

          I used to hate that large flag, but recently I’ve change my attitude towards it, I’m pleased in a way that its there because its a reminder to all the traitors who supported EOKA B and enosis and the Greek junta of their stupidity and the results its brought to the island. as long as it bothers them, keep it up because its a stab in the back to them.
          I still don’t really like it but I can live with it and happy in the knowledge that it bothers the traitors of this country.

          • The True Cypriot

            On that we agree.

      • Ozay Mehmet

        Yes lots of ‘little children’, but zero will…Goodwill, in particular, is reciprocal. Remove those Greek flags and stop singing Greek national anthem at soccer games….IF you ever can…then, but only then, you can expect goodwill in return. Can you take that first step? The article says NO.

    • Cyprus

      Some of us don’t believe in motherlands just our own identity all of us islanders are just Cypriots and nothing else .

      • Ozay Mehmet

        How many of you? By the number of flags, I daresay, not many.

  • Gui Jun An

    Excellent!! Most enjoyable read. And quite apposite…

