A paper world for children to explore

They say that actions speak louder than words, and the upcoming theatre performance A Short Paper Story will prove that they are right as it is a production without words by Eidekanou Theatre.

The performance, which is suitable for children from three-years-old, is a highly physical piece which takes places in a paper world, where anything is possible.

The story is set on a day which would have been just like any other at the paper factory for the solitary paper guard, except for the rain, the terrible thunder and the arrival of the new assistant. Instead of folding paper, the new assistant creases it, crumples it, rips it and tears it. The paper guard has to protect the paper factory from this tyrant and decides to send the assistant away, the only thing is the thunder gets louder – and the paper guard is so scared of thunder – and there is a power cut. Now the two of them are alone in the dark, in a place where paper transforms into a magical world where there are snakes, slingshots, eagles, horses, dragons and telescopes. In this enchanted world the paper guard and the new assistant play, have fun and become friends.

A Short Paper Story

Performance without words for children from 3-years-old. December 28-30. ARTos Foundation, 64 Agion Omologition Avenue, Nicosia. Thursday at 5pm and Friday and Saturday at 11am and 5pm. Tel: 96-670490