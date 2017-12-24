All the way from Lapland to the Mall

Schools are closed so there are lots of eager kids ready to get out of the house and have some Christmas time fun. And what better way to experience the magic of Christmas than seeing Santa Claus, who has come all the way from Lapland to see who was naughty and who was nice this past year.

Santa will visit the Mall of Cyprus for a four-day trip, from Wednesday until Saturday, when the kids – plus anyone else who wants to – can have a photo taken with him by professional photographers. The photos will be printed at the shop and it won’t cost you a thing.

Santa Claus from Lapland

Santa will be ready to take pictures with all of us. December 27-30. The Mall of Cyprus, Nicosia. 3pm-7pm. Free. Tel: 77-776255