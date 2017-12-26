Bidding farewell to Pafos2017

As the year draws to a close, we’re bidding a fond farewell to one of the greatest event series ever to take place on the island. Yes, it’s time to say goodbye to Pafos2017 as the baton of Cultural Capital of Europe is handed over to the cities of Leeuwarden (in the Netherlands) and Valletta (in Malta), which will be sharing the role in the coming year. It’s been a long 12 months for our westernmost city and no doubt an even longer period for the wonderful team behind the event organisation. Together, they’ve managed to stage well over 100 events between January and December – art exhibitions, installations, dance and musical performances, bicommunal workshops, festivals, athletic competitions, lectures and seminars – all focused on one idea, that of Linking Continents and Bridging Cultures.

Back in January, the series promised to “bring together people from all over the world, through a programme of more than 150 projects and 300 activities.” And looking back on the year’s events, Pafos2017 has certainly delivered. From the Aphrodite’s Library installation and a tribute to the late, great master artist Stass Paraskos in spring; through a summer which included the International Festival of Ancient Greek Drama, the 20th Cyprus Contemporary Dance Festival, a standout performance of Galatea’s Myths from Dancecyprus, and the art exhibition Cyprus: On Target; to the autumn/winter series which took in the annual Pafos Aphrodite Festival opera (this year, The Abduction From the Seraglio) in September and the fantastically intense International Festival of Monodrama in October, it’s been 12 months of non-stop excitement. And now, there’s just one major event left: one solitary exhibition which brings to a close an extremely successful year.

Entitled Avlaia, and billed as “the ending, or the beginning, connected with thoughts, ideas and feelings about the European Capital of Culture Pafos2017”, the exhibition opens this Thursday, December 28, at the Markideio Theatre. Linked to the official closing celebration on December 30 (more on this in a minute!), Avlaia sees a collaboration with both Valletta (2018) and the Capital of Culture for 2021, Elefsis. To this end, various sculptural installations related to “the space and the meaning of the theatre” will be on show; the artists, who hail from Cyprus, Greece and Malta, will include Theodoulos Gregoriou, Angelos Makrides, Nikos Kouroushis, Yiannos Economou, Andreas Savva and Gioula Hadjigeorgiou, Danae Stratou, Kostas Varotsos, Peggy Kliafa, Yiasemi Rapti, Vally Nomidou and Vince Briffa.

A meditative retrospective and a thought-provoking glimpse into the future, the exhibition is bound to be a poignant take on the events of the past year, and well worth a visit for those who’ve enjoyed the 2017 programme. But that’s not to say you should pass up the chance to take in the closing ceremony… While the official ‘Handover ceremony’ will be taking place on Friday – again at the Markideio Theatre – the event is by invitation only. But the following day sees a free for all as the 28th October Square lights up for one final spectacular. Pafos – All About This City promises to be an evening of non-stop festivity, as “the European Capital of Culture celebrates everything the city has accomplished, transforming it and making its people proud.

“The end of 2017 marks not only the end of a significant and festive journey for Pafos, but also the beginning of a new one,” organisers reveal. “And thus, in the same area where the Opening Ceremony took place in January 2017, music, images, projections, mapping and lights will create a spectacle which will bring back memories, excitement and move the audience.”

The Choir of the Pafos Music Gymnasium, the Choir of the Pafos Music Lyceum, the Pafos Philharmonic Band and local legends Monsieur Doumani will be providing musical entertainment for the evening, along with “theatre highlights from Despina Bebedelli, Erdogan Kavaz, Niovi Charalambous and Marios Ioannou”. Local singers (including Jasmin Levy, Giannis Kotsiras, Eleni Tsaligopoulou, Kyros Patsalides, Marios Andreou, Tasoula Vorka, Mariza Anastasiades, and Panikos Pistentis) are set to take to the stage, backed by a fairly full orchestra, and there will no doubt be a few short speeches to boot.

All in all, Pafos2017 has been a real breath of fresh air for the island, and the final events promise to be a glorious celebration of all that’s been accomplished. So do head down to the coast this week to say those last goodbyes, and support those who have worked so hard to make 2017 a culturally outstanding year!

Avlaia

At the Markideio Theatre, Paphos, from December 28

Pafos – All about this City

From 7pm on December 30 in 28th October Square

Entrance to both events if free of charge. For more information call 26 932017 or visit www.pafos2017.eu, [email protected]