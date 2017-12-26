Mountain roads open but slippery

According to the latest (10.20) police announcement there are no roads closed due to the weather but the following roads are slippery and drivers are urged to drive carefully:

Pedoulas – Pinewood – Kakopetria

Pedoulas – Prodromos

Prodromos – Platres

Pedoulas – Kykkos

Police advise motorists to be especially careful and to drive at low speeds, maintain safe distances from vehicles ahead of them and to have their light on.

All changes to the road network due to weather conditions are changed in real-time in the ‘roads’ category on the Cyprus police app, as well as their website www.cypruspolicenews.com and their Facebook page.

CNA