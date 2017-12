POLICE said they located 11 immigrants in Akaki on Wednesday morning, eight men and three unaccompanied minors, who are believed to have crossed from the north.

They were located at around 7am walking off the Nicosia to Astromeritis main road and were then taken to the nearest police station.

Police said they are investigating to determine the nationality of the 11 persons and the circumstances of their entry to the government-controlled areas. No information was available about the minors.