December 27th, 2017 Cyprus, News in Brief 30 comments

Anastasiades the first Cyprus President to visit Saudi Arabia

President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, will be in Saudi Arabia on the January 2, to pay the first visit by a Cypriot President to the country.

CNA has learnt that the President will be accompanied in Riyadh by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Energy, Defence and Transport and the Government Spokesman.

President Anastasiades’ meetings will take place on the 3rd of January.

Government sources have told CNA that the visit is important and symbolic, as it is the first visit of a Cypriot President to the country.

The program of his visit is expected to be finalised later today.

  • Stanlio

    This is no coincidence. Just as the Arabs are falling out big time with the Turks over various issues – anti-Americanism, stridency over Jerusalem, UAE; just as the Arabs are becoming increasingly wary of Erdogan’s ridiculous attempts to assert himself as leader of the Muslim world, the Saudis invite Anastasiades for a visit, the first for a Cypriot president. Not looking good for Erdogan (or his lickspittle Mustafa) when it comes to the Turks asking Muslim countries to recognise the occupation regime in northern Cyprus.

    • RubberDucky

      Probably not a coincidence as matters rarely are in politics and war. It still is a valuable chance for Cyprus, don’t you think? Especially as the nation faces economic problems and poverty..Saudi seems to be doing a good Job on these fronts.

  • Paul Smith

    Excellent. Saudi Arabia is the one place most Cypriots have in their forefront of their minds, as they battle poverty.

    • RubberDucky

      Excellent. Saudi Arabia is the one place most Cypriots have in their forefront of their minds, as they battle poverty. Unsure if that was pure sarcasm, but don’t you think it would bring some valuable economic opportunities?

  • Cydee

    What could a little country like Cyprus possibly offer an oil-rich country like Saudi.
    Oh, wait……

    • Wanderer

      They are not even that rich. They might run out of cash as soon as in a few years due to their welfare state excesses.

    • Eye on Cyprus

      To paraphrase President John F Kennedy: “‘Ask not what Cyprus can do for you – ask what you can do for Cyprus, King Abdullah Ibn Abdul Aziz Al Saud.”

    • a passport.

      • Evergreen

        I was going to write it😊

        • RubberDucky

          Hahaha, a passport. Smart and witty. I bet some paper comic artist would like that as material. Ah, regardless of the agenda, this could bring upon joint projects that would work for both parties.

  • Anansi Tori

    Clearly another campaign act, trying to get the Saudis to invest in Cyprus or get a few barrels of oil at a favourable price, so he can brag about that to the electorate.

    Meanwhile, there are a few important international issues that involve rogue, genocidal SA. Mr Anastasiades, how about: the chopping off heads & limbs? What about stopping the genocidal war in Yemen? Sure, these are hot issues, and it takes courage (to use a polite expression) to address them ,and so far, Mr Anastasiades has not shown he has any.

    • elbmw

      Do you really think that Anastasiades or any other Cypriot can go to Saudi and tell them to stop the war in Yemen when clearly, the Saudis take their instructions from “higher” authorities?

      • Anansi Tori

        My question was sarcastic: I am fully aware who is calling the shots – literally & figuratively – viz. the AngloZionist Empire.

    • Symbolictwelve

      I believe that Houthis are the people responsible for all the causalities happening in Yemen. Settling at residential locations and arming children with guns are considered terrorist acts. Houthis are involving innocent people in conflicts and it is not benefiting Yemenis rather than making them suffer more. They do not care about that, because Iran, who is the main sponsor for arms and missiles, is misleading them toward gaining power and wealth.

      • Evergreen

        Rightly so.Ansar Allah is a very strong terrorist group in Yemen and mainly responsible for many horrendous casualties.

      • Anansi Tori

        In other words, all that bombing by the Saudis & their “allies” is precision bombing, which never hits markets, weddings, hospitals, and such like. And the people dying of cholera has nothing to with that mindless bombing, nor with that marine & land blockade that stops any food, medicine & humanitarian help getting through, but is all due to the Houthis defending their country against an illegal aggressor.

        Do you even realise what you are saying?

      • RubberDucky

        Seconded

    • Symbolictwelve

      Moreover, Saudi is against extremism and terrorism, hence, terrorists’ penalty is to get beheaded because this is what they fairly deserve, don’t you think that terrorists deserve to be killed?

      • Anansi Tori

        No, I do not believe terrorists deserve to be killed because I believe that nobody has the right to take someone else’s life, even if that person has killed others, and I can assure you my belief is not based on religion.

        What’s more, “terrorists” is such a convenient term to apply to anybody who does not do what you want them to do. Furthermore, killing “terrorists” is not going to solve the problem that produced them in the 1st place. The solution is to fix the root cause instead of the symptom.

        • RubberDucky

          Depends, not every terrorist gets killed Anansi. If a man takes one life knowingly…an innocent life. Say killing a 17 year old son, or a 50 year old father..maybe a half sister, a dear friend…anyone. If a truly loved one of yours was murdered in cold blood, would you truly be satisfied with a few years in prison? I respect your view though…I absolutely do. But those living in a country should abide by its rules or change their passport perhaps…

      • RubberDucky

        Yes, Saudi Arabia stands firm against terrorism. The US State Department’s annual report on terrorism has praised Saudi Arabia’s continued efforts during 2016, saying Riyadh is a key member in the fight against this scourge.
        The report said that Saudi Arabia continued to maintain a strong counterterrorism relationship with the United States and supported enhanced bilateral cooperation to ensure the safety of both US and Saudi citizens within Saudi territories and abroad.
        Saudi Arabia remained a key member and active participant in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS, as evidenced by its co-leading the Counter-ISIS Coalition’s Counter-Finance Working Group (CIFG) alongside the United States and Italy. The Saudi government condemned ISIS’s activities and participated in coalition military action to defeat the group in Syria and Iraq.
        It added that the Saudi Arabian government continued to build and reinforce its capacity to counter terrorism and violent extremist ideologies. Despite some attacks, Saudi Arabia maintained a high counterterrorism operational tempo, made a number of highly publicized arrests of terrorist suspects, and disrupted active terrorist cells across the Kingdom.
        UN resolution
        The report emphasized that Saudi Arabia implemented UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCR) 2178 and 2199, and the UN Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and al-Qaeda sanctions regime. The country also expanded existing counterterrorism programs to address the phenomenon of returning foreign terrorist fighters.
        It leveraged terrorist finance provisions of its Law for Crimes of Terrorism and Terrorist Financing (CT Law) and Royal Decree A/44 to counter the funding of violent extremist groups in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and elsewhere. The government also launched several new countering violent extremism (CVE) initiatives to blunt the appeal of extremist messaging, State Department said.
        It praised as well Saudi Arabia for continuing its efforts to disrupt terrorist activities in the Kingdom by tracking, arresting, and prosecuting terrorist suspects, saying that in 2016, Saudi Arabia increased its public designations of individuals and entities for violating the Kingdom’s laws criminalizing terrorist financing and support.
        Source: Alarabiya

  • Wanderer

    But can he do what President Trump did and then fly DIRECTLY from Saudi Arabia to Israel? 😉

    • Anansi Tori

      Why would he want to do that?

      • Wanderer

        To show those hateful anti-semitic medieval bullies that as a representative of civilized people he acts accordingly, not how the bullies insist everyone must.

        • Anansi Tori

          By anti-semitic bullies you mean the zionists? The zionist “country” is the most anti-semitic location in the world, working assiduously at a genocide of the Palestinians.

          Therefore, as a representative of civilized people he should stay away from that racist “statelet”, a cesspool of Apartheid, subjugation & genocide.

  • ROC

    Making friends and having closer ties with other countries has never been a bad thing,.

  • almostbroke

    Good start , first junket of the year ! the Arabs are noted for their ‘top notch ‘ gifts ! What is the purpose ?

    • Eye on Cyprus

      You have answered your own question: “‘top notch‘ gifts”.

      • almostbroke

        👍!!!!

    • SuzieQ

      Our revered politicians and their entourages love their overseas jollies– a nice way to start the new year! 😉

