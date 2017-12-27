Anastasiades the first Cyprus President to visit Saudi Arabia

President of the Republic of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades, will be in Saudi Arabia on the January 2, to pay the first visit by a Cypriot President to the country.

CNA has learnt that the President will be accompanied in Riyadh by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Energy, Defence and Transport and the Government Spokesman.

President Anastasiades’ meetings will take place on the 3rd of January.

Government sources have told CNA that the visit is important and symbolic, as it is the first visit of a Cypriot President to the country.

The program of his visit is expected to be finalised later today.

CNA