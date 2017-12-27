Apollonas fan banned for 18 months

AN 18-year-old fan was banned on Wednesday from attending Apollonas football games for the next year and a half after he was found guilty by Limassol district court for violence during a match.

He had been arrested on September 24, 2016 outside Tsirio stadium in Limassol during a rowdy match between local side Ael and Apollonas.

During Wednesday’s session, the court decided to ban him from attending any future games of his team, Apollonas for the next 18 months and to paid a two year guarantee of €2,000.