Driver in Oroklini crash dies

ANDREAS Pieridis from Larnaca, the 48-year-old man who was in critical condition at Nicosia general hospital after a traffic accident in Oroklini last Friday, died on Wednesday morning.

Pieridis, who had been clinically dead since Friday was disconnected from the ventilator on Wednesday morning.

He was driving on the Larnaca-Dhekelia road when his car collided at around 8.55pm with another vehicle driven by a 50-year-old.

The car then crashed into a tree and caught fire, which was extinguished by firemen.

Pierides was initially taken to Larnaca general hospital, but later rushed to Nicosia due to the severity of his injuries.

The other driver was tested for alcohol, but did not show he was under the influence. He was later held by police to facilitate investigations.