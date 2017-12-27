Family of four passed out in Kakopetria from gas fumes

FOUR people who fainted in their Kakopetria home after inhaling gas fumes, were rushed to Nicosia general hospital on Tuesday night.

The family – a 75-year-old man, his 50-year-old son and 16-year-old granddaughter, along with the 50-year-old house maid – were found by authorities passed out in the house.

According to Fire Service spokesman Andreas Kettis, the 16-year-old had called her uncle on Tuesday night to tell him that she had found the maid passed out on the floor. The man then alerted authorities, who, upon arrival at the house found the maid, the teenager, her father and grandfather passed out and rushed them to hospital.

The action of the 16-year-old, Kettis said, to call her uncle was of great importance as she may have averted a tragedy.

All four of them were discharged form hospital on Wednesday, police said, and are well.

Initial investigations, Kettis said, showed that there was a fault in the home’s gas central heating system.

“Instead of the flue gas sent from the boiler to the chimney, it ended up in an open-air space and into the house through the staircase,” Kettis said.

He said that other state services were to further investigate on Wednesday what caused the problem.

Heating systems, Kettis said, must be checked and maintained regularly, especially before winter after being idle for a long period of time.

If a maintenance check had been made in this case, he said, the problem would most probably be found.