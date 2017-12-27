Getting closer to e-services in public sector

December 27th, 2017 Cyprus 3 comments

Getting closer to e-services in public sector

Transport minister Marios Demetraides with Postal Services director Andreas Gregoriou

AN EU-wide programme aimed to support the secure exchange of data and documents is being implemented in Cyprus’ public service, Transport minister Marios Demetriades announced on Wednesday.

Co-funded by the government and the EU, the process to introduce the “e-delivery” project began in September with an initial budget of €334,000 and is set to be completed in autumn 2019.

“The aim is to improve the provision of public services as they will be digitised and simplified,” Demetriades said.

The project is part of the Connecting Europe Facility and has five branches – e-delivery, e-invoice, e-translation, e-signature and e-identification.

Postal services chief Andreas Gregoriou said e-delivery involves exchanging data within and between member states and their citizens in a secure way, reducing the risk of human error, while e-invoice concerns the issuing of electronic invoices and receipts.

E-translation allows public services to exchange documents bypassing the language barrier, while e-signature will make it easier for citizens to deal with public services. E-identification offers the possibility of providing electronic services to citizens, Gregoriou said.

Print Friendly
  • Arnt Otto Østlie

    My understanding is that Cyprus has approached Lithuania to learn from them. There is a vast line of public services to embark on, – passport, customs, VAT and tax, labour market, invoicing and payments, drivers and cars, property market, welfare and benefits, —– A starting point is to have the Internet platform available and useful to all citizens.
    This Connecting Europe appears to aim at transborder infrastructure.

    • European Citizen

      I sincerely hope the government of Cyprus appoints credible software engineers to do this job. In the past this has not always been the case.

  • European Citizen

    So many “e” everywhere… What exactly are they planning to introduce? Sounds extremely vague and expensive for a few sub-par websites.

    Looking at the current government web-sites – they are truly dreadful and unusable. Is this what the government will throw 300k for? Another useless website?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close