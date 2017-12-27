Getting closer to e-services in public sector

AN EU-wide programme aimed to support the secure exchange of data and documents is being implemented in Cyprus’ public service, Transport minister Marios Demetriades announced on Wednesday.

Co-funded by the government and the EU, the process to introduce the “e-delivery” project began in September with an initial budget of €334,000 and is set to be completed in autumn 2019.

“The aim is to improve the provision of public services as they will be digitised and simplified,” Demetriades said.

The project is part of the Connecting Europe Facility and has five branches – e-delivery, e-invoice, e-translation, e-signature and e-identification.

Postal services chief Andreas Gregoriou said e-delivery involves exchanging data within and between member states and their citizens in a secure way, reducing the risk of human error, while e-invoice concerns the issuing of electronic invoices and receipts.

E-translation allows public services to exchange documents bypassing the language barrier, while e-signature will make it easier for citizens to deal with public services. E-identification offers the possibility of providing electronic services to citizens, Gregoriou said.