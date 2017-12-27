Hunter found dead near Paphos

December 27th, 2017 Cyprus, News in Brief 6 comments

Photo: CNA

A 71-year-old man, Nikos Nikolaides, presumed to be a hunter, was found dead on Wednesday in Ayios Nikolaos in Paphos.

Nikolaides, a Limassol resident, was found by a passerby at around noon lying in a 10-metre ditch and alerted the authorities. Police believe the man had gone to that area to hunt and his car was found nearby.

Initial investigations suggest it was an accident. Police believe his gun went off, sustaining a fatal injury to his head.

State pathologist Angeliki Papetta was on the scene to examine the body.

  • Adele is back x

    Mixed feelings…. Sorry but hate hunters.

    • Eye on Cyprus

      Tough . . . but better than being trapped by mist nets or limesticks and left to die.

      • Adele is back x

        True 👁 hope you had a good Christmas and a happy New Year x

        • Eye on Cyprus

          Thanks. Lots of Love and Best Wishes right back at you.

      • SuzieQ

        This is very true. May I wish you a Happy New Year, dear Doctor. The next 6 weeks are bound to drag before I get to go to Florida….

    • Delta Hedge

      I’ve heard this before from many meat eaters. It’s hypocritical to dislike hunting but still eat meat.

