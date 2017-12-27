Hunter found dead near Paphos

A 71-year-old man, Nikos Nikolaides, presumed to be a hunter, was found dead on Wednesday in Ayios Nikolaos in Paphos.

Nikolaides, a Limassol resident, was found by a passerby at around noon lying in a 10-metre ditch and alerted the authorities. Police believe the man had gone to that area to hunt and his car was found nearby.

Initial investigations suggest it was an accident. Police believe his gun went off, sustaining a fatal injury to his head.

State pathologist Angeliki Papetta was on the scene to examine the body.