JAGUAR F-PACE SECURES FIVE-STAR SAFETY RATING

The Jaguar F-PACE performance SUV has added a five-star Euro NCAP rating to its 2017 World Car of the Year title. The performance SUV, which also won 2017 World Car Design of the Year at the 2017 World Car Awards, scored 93% for adult occupant protection, 85% for child occupant protection and 80% for pedestrian protection.

Combining award winning design, innovative engineering and now a five-star safety rating marks the F-PACE out as the ultimate family car. This result also confirms the current PACE family’s safety status following the recent award of five stars to the all-new E-PACE compact SUV.

F-PACE features advanced safety technology such as Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, as standard, which can detect a collision risk with cars or pedestrians in the road ahead and automatically apply the brakes. The system performed well, scoring maximum points in pedestrian tests as well as avoiding or mitigating all of the inter-urban scenarios.

The F-PACE has become the fastest-selling Jaguar ever, with the 100,000th vehicle recently rolling off the production line at Jaguar Land Rover’s Solihull manufacturing facility. The performance SUV has received more than 70 global awards, including the 2017 World Car of the Year and World Car Design of the Year titles.

The F-PACE features an aluminium intensive architecture with six airbags to create a super-strong occupant safety cell allied with a suite of advanced driver assistance systems. The combination of active and passive safety measures helped deliver an overall Euro NCAP rating of 85%.

Autonomous Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection: provides an audible forward collision warning and should the driver not take action, applies the brakes to help reduce the severity of a collision or prevent it

Forward Traffic Detection: is able to detect items crossing the path of the vehicle. It then provides a visual warning on the central screen when a potential hazard is detected

Adaptive Cruise Control with Queue Assist: automatically reduces speed should the vehiclew ahead slow down and, once the road ahead is clear, will resume its pre-set speed

Lane Keep Assist: detects unintentional lane drift and can guide the driver back towards the centre by applying a small amount of counter-steering

Reverse Traffic Monitor: warns the driver of vehicles, pedestrians or other hazards approaching from either side of the vehicle, providing audio and visual alerts

Driver Condition Monitor: senses driver fatigue by monitoring steering, brake and accelerator inputs to provide alerts when tiredness is detected

Blind Spot Assist: alerts the driver to vehicles in, or fast approaching, the blind spot with a flashing warning light and will guide the car safely away if the vehicle begins to change lanes