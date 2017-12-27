Safe Bulkers Management chooses MTN Business for its communication needs

Safe Bulkers Management Ltd., is now included in the ever-expanding portfolio of MTN Business clients. The Limassol based ship management company provides management services to Safe Bulkers Inc., (a NYSE listed company).

Through this agreement, MTN Business will be the exclusive provider of mobile and fixed telephony for Safe Bulkers Management Ltd. At the same time, a new call center will be installed, allowing the ship management company to start benefiting from now on from the high level of quality and reliability that MTN Business provides. All company employees are now enjoying talk time, sms and mobile internet with the inconceivably fast speeds of the MTN 4G network on their company phones.

Mr. George Papadopoulos of Safe Bulkers Management Ltd., comments: “With MTN Business as a partner we gain access to a technologically advanced telecommunications network and an extensive 4G network in Cyprus. Choosing the right partners who meet our high standards, is of crucial importance to us. We have selected MTN Business as a reliable counterparty of business telecoms and ICT solutions in Cyprus.”

MTN Business Director, Mrs Alina Serban, states that “We are particularly proud that companies such as Safe Bulkers Management Ltd., are showing their complete trust to the telecommunication solutions provided by MTN Business. We prove once again that we can provide top quality services as well as an unparalleled customer service experience to all our clients. Through the widest 4G network in Cyprus which we provide, our clients are greatly aided in improving the services they offer to their clients, thus becoming even more competitive.”

MTN Business, MTN’s business arm, is the market’s leading proposition for one-of-a-kind business and telecommunication solutions based on MTN’s modern, privately-owned fiber optic network. MTN Business customers enjoy reliable telecommunication services of internet access, fixed and mobile telephony based on the super fast MTN 4G network as well as complete ICT solutions.