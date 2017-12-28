More than 20,000 patients visited Paphos heart unit in 2017

More than 20,000 patients visited the heart unit at the Paphos general hospital in 2017, either for a routine examination, the use of monitoring equipment or the installation of a pacemaker, director of the unit Iosif Moutiris said.

Moutiris was speaking at an event at the unit on Wednesday, where he said more than 1,200 patients had been treated on the ward and in the intensive care unit which included more than 250 patients from Limassol and 50 from Nicosia.

He also said that this year patients at Limassol general hospital with acute myocardial infarction were operated on within 90 minutes, something that would have been unheard of a few years ago.

The unit also managed to reduce deaths caused by the same problem to below three per cent, a well respected level even on European terms.

For the coming year the unit will push to be expanded to 12 to 14 beds and for the creation of an intensive care ward for heart patients.

He said these efforts for improvement are backed both by the ministry of health and people of the Paphos region.