Auditor-general finds boondoggles are rife in law commissioner’s office

Maladministration is pervasive within the office of the law commissioner, with hundreds of thousands of euros being squandered on boondoggles, the auditor-general has found.

“Taking into account all the above, and in particular the extravagant amounts wasted on various contracts for the provision of services with non-transparent processes, it is our opinion that there is an evident picture of mismanagement at the office,” concludes a special report by the audit office.

The report, released on Thursday, focuses on the office’s farming out of contracts to private lawyers who worked on drafting several federal laws for the unified state emerging after a settlement of the Cyprus problem.

The contracts cited by the auditor-general appear to suggest a Cyprus-problem-related gravy train. From September 2015 to August 2017, the office of the law commissioner signed 22 contracts worth a total of €582,000 with four private-practice lawyers.

Of these contracts, four (worth €300,000) related to payments to one lawyer whose task it was coordinate the sub-working groups that were preparing the various laws.

What the auditor-general found was that these contracts were open-ended – there was no delivery timetable – in apparent contravention of the cabinet decision authorizing the law commissioner to undertake these special and confidential projects.

When the audit office quizzed Law Commissioner Leda Koursoumba about this, she responded that the process had to be necessarily open-ended. The projects, she said, would be deemed completed either once negotiations on the Cyprus problem came to an end, or when the reunification talks officially collapsed.

Another instance pointing to misuse of taxpayers’ money involves contracts awarded by the office of the law commissioner to a former ambassador.

From December 2003 to July 2017, the law commissioner awarded 13 contracts worth a total of €396,172, first to the ambassador and subsequently to a private company.

That company, as it turned out, belonged to relatives of the same ex-ambassador.

Both the former ambassador, now aged 75, and the company were tasked with listing, summarizing and indexing the international treaties entered into by the Republic of Cyprus.

But according to the auditor-general, this was money down the drain because a record of the treaties is in any case kept by the foreign ministry.

Responding later in the day, the law commissioner expressed ‘grief’ at the report.

In a statement, Koursoumba said the auditor-general was mispresenting the situation as he had omitted to include her remarks in his report.

Justifying the office’s expenses, she said the team of lawyers have held hundreds of meetings to go over the draft federal laws.

A minor point highlighted by the audit office related to the possible abuse of sick leave.

From 2014 to 2016, the nine full-time employees at the office of the law commissioner took 786 days of sick leave, an average of 29 days per person per year.

“Although this does not necessarily suggest abuse of sick leave, we do point out that the law commissioner ought to have looked into the matter to determine whether this was the case or not,” the report states.

Koursoumba has served as law commissioner since November 2002, and as commissioner for the protection of children’s rights since August 2007.