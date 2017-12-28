Co-op robbed in Yermasoyia

A cooperative bank was robbed on Wednesday morning by two armed robbers in Limassol.

According to police, the individuals had their faces covered and barged into the Yermasoyia co-op.

Threatening staff with a sawn-off shotgun, they grabbed a sum of money – which has yet to be disclosed – and ran off.

Witnesses said they got into a white car – believed to be a Toyota.

Police are currently on the hunt for the two suspects with patrols scouring the area and a helicopter.

Co-op banks have been a popular target for robberies this year.

On November 28, a branch in Peyia, Paphos was robbed while earlier this month, four people unsuccessfully tried to rob a co-op in Pareklissia, Limassol.

On August 16 a co-op bank in Ayios Athanasios was robbed following a robbery at the Limassol village of Pyrgos on August 2, and one in Timi, Paphos, on August 7.

