Co-op robbed in Yermasoyia

A cooperative bank was robbed on Wednesday morning by two armed robbers in Limassol.
According to police, the individuals had their faces covered and barged into the Yermasoyia co-op.
Threatening staff with a sawn-off shotgun, they grabbed a sum of money – which has yet to be disclosed – and ran off.
Witnesses said they got into a white car – believed to be a Toyota.
Police are currently on the hunt for the two suspects with patrols scouring the area and a helicopter.
Co-op banks have been a popular target for robberies this year.
On November 28, a branch in Peyia, Paphos was robbed while earlier this month, four people unsuccessfully tried to rob a co-op in Pareklissia, Limassol.
On August 16 a co-op bank in Ayios Athanasios was robbed following a robbery at the Limassol village of Pyrgos on August 2, and one in Timi, Paphos, on August 7.
