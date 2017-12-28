Co-op robbed in Yermasoyia

December 28th, 2017 Cyprus 2 comments

Co-op robbed in Yermasoyia

A cooperative bank was robbed on Wednesday morning by two armed robbers in Limassol.

According to police, the individuals had their faces covered and barged into the Yermasoyia co-op.

Threatening staff with a sawn-off shotgun, they grabbed a sum of money – which has yet to be disclosed – and ran off.

Witnesses said they got into a white car – believed to be a Toyota.

Police are currently on the hunt for the two suspects with patrols scouring the area and a helicopter.

Co-op banks have been a popular target for robberies this year.

On November 28, a branch in Peyia, Paphos was robbed while earlier this month, four people unsuccessfully tried to rob a co-op in Pareklissia, Limassol.

On August 16 a co-op bank in Ayios Athanasios was robbed following a robbery at the Limassol village of Pyrgos on August 2, and one in Timi, Paphos, on August 7.

More later

Print Friendly
  • jobanana

    Makes a change, the banks are usually the ones doing the robbing!

  • Roger Thecabinboy

    Many coop banks have been the target of Robbery for years – though mostly in the form of an inside job disguised as loans to friends, etc. of bank management.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close