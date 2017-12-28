Coastal walkway planned for Kissonerga

December 28th, 2017 Cyprus 3 comments

Coastal walkway planned for Kissonerga

In its last meeting the Kissonerga council decided to go ahead with a coastal walkway along its beach area in 2018.

The walkway will be 2km long, starting from the Potima beach and stretching to Mouttes.

President of the Kissonerga council Giorgos Stylianou told the Cyprus News Agency that the land in some places will have to be compacted while benches, rubbish bins and view points will be installed with the view of both tourists and locals visiting the area.

The walkway will also link four hotels in the area.

Stylianou said the creation of the walkway is a temporary measure until budgets are approved for a grander planned project that will include lighting, a cycle path and other features.

He said that Kissonerga has one of the most beautiful coast lines in Cyprus.

Print Friendly
  • Neroli

    Great but a waste of money putting rubbish bins there!

  • JS Gost

    When will the beaches be sold ?

    • Neroli

      Any time soon JS!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close