Coastal walkway planned for Kissonerga

In its last meeting the Kissonerga council decided to go ahead with a coastal walkway along its beach area in 2018.

The walkway will be 2km long, starting from the Potima beach and stretching to Mouttes.

President of the Kissonerga council Giorgos Stylianou told the Cyprus News Agency that the land in some places will have to be compacted while benches, rubbish bins and view points will be installed with the view of both tourists and locals visiting the area.

The walkway will also link four hotels in the area.

Stylianou said the creation of the walkway is a temporary measure until budgets are approved for a grander planned project that will include lighting, a cycle path and other features.

He said that Kissonerga has one of the most beautiful coast lines in Cyprus.