Cold and wet end to the year is expected

The last few days of the year are expected to be rainy and slightly colder than current temperatures, the met office said on Thursday.

According to the met office, light isolated showers are expected on Friday with more intense weather phenomena during the weekend.

Saturday is expected to be rainy, while the possibility of storms is not ruled out.

Worse weather is expected on Sunday, when local rains and isolated storms are expected. In the higher mountainous areas snow or sleet is expected.

Temperatures, which are currently above normal seasonal levels at around 19 to 20 degrees celsius – are expected to gradually drop to average seasonal levels, around 15C to 16C, by New Year’s Day.