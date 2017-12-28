How cryptocurrency has become a legitimate investment option

December 28th, 2017 Business, FRONT PAGE 12 comments

One of the major concerns about Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies was whether they would be considered legitimate forms of payment by businesses and other entities. Traditionally, financial institutions and retailers did not recognize Bitcoin. These past negatives are no longer true. Chicago Board Options Exchange (Cboe) has launched Bitcoin futures with the ticker symbol XBT. Retailers such as NewEgg, Dell, Overstock, and TigerDirect accept bitcoins as a method of payment.

This article will discuss how Bitcoin has become a legitimate investment through the acceptance of financial institutions as a financial instrument and retailers as a means of payment. Additionally, it will help to explain what is ethereum and other cryptocurrencies available.

The announcement of the start of Bitcoin futures on the Cboe created a huge new demand for Bitcoin as many investors saw Bitcoin becoming a legitimate investment. For those not knowledgeable on futures contracts, a futures contract is an agreement to buy or sell a particular asset at a later date. Bitcoin futures on the Cboe mean that investors can make an investment on the future price of Bitcoin through a regulated exchange where Bitcoin must follow the regulations of trading.

Bitcoin is listed by the symbol XBT and allows an investor to obtain economic exposure to Bitcoin without a digital wallet. Even though the listing on Cboe is the largest step that led to Bitcoin becoming a legitimate financial instrument, there were additional intermediary steps that led to the listing. Forex brokers over the last few years have created platforms to trade Bitcoin. Some names of the forex brokers that have Bitcoin trading are FXTM, Plus500, and AVA Trade. These Forex brokers have regulations on them as well from regulators such as Central Bank of Ireland, IFSC, CySEC, and ASIC that shows Bitcoin as a legitimate investment.

One of the other major issues with Bitcoin was that bitcoins were not accepted as a means of payment due to legal concerns and other factors. Bitcoin has become an accepted means of payment for large companies such as OverStock and Dell. What is great about Bitcoin is that it is also accepted as a means of payment worldwide without having to pay fees such as a converting currency fee or a credit card fee. Bitcoin can be used to buy a flight in Latvia through AirBaltic and can also be used to buy coffee in the Czech Republic through the Prague espresso bar Bitcoin coffee. There are many examples of Bitcoin being used worldwide.

Even though Bitcoin has the highest market capitalization and was the first cryptocurrency, there are many other digital currencies that have been and are being developed that have great use. Litecoin and Ethereum are the two largest competitors to Bitcoin. Litecoin and Ethereum are considered to be generally faster and cheaper versions of Bitcoin. However, Litecoin and Ethereum do not even have close to the same levels of use as Bitcoin. There are other digital currencies that are in the process of being developed that have more particular uses.

For example, Zcash offers a lot of features for E-commerce and Siacoin offers a lot of features for cloud storage that are not available in Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. The fact that there are so many new projects with real-world usage shows that digital currencies are here to stay and are a legitimate investment option.

Many investors believed that Bitcoin was just a fad product. Currently, the fact that Bitcoin value is surging and the currency is being used as a financial instrument and method of payment shows that Bitcoin is a legitimate investment option. Also, the fact that there are many new projects involving cryptocurrency shows that there will be many new developments.

  • HighTide

    All finance authorities in Europe are warning potential investors about the dangers of these unregulated speculation commodities.
    The Guardian today:
    “Bitcoin plunged by more than $1,000 on Thursday after South Korea said it was planning a crackdown on trading in the digital currency in the latest of a string of warnings for investors.
    In a further illustration of bitcoin’s volatility,it dropped to around $13,500 after trading at about $15,400 on Wednesday. The cryptocurrency has surged in value this year by more than 900%, becoming one of the biggest stories in finance amid a slew of warnings of a pending market crash, hitting a record high of almost $20,000 earlier this month.
    South Korea, which is one of the biggest markets in the world for bitcoin, said it was preparing a ban on opening anonymous cryptocurrency accounts and new legislation to enable regulators to close coin exchanges if they felt there was a need to do so.”

  • Kevin Ingham

    Ask yourself what is more worthless (and yes that’s a bit of an oxymoron)

    A government produced fiat currency that has no specie backing, issued by countries up to their eyeballs in debt and capable of printing more such currency at a whim, or a crytocurrency with a limited production run and no underpinning debt ?

    Governments can’t control it or effectively investigate it which of course makes it capable of facilitating cash and tax free trade within defined borders and allowing criminal organisations to move their money across borders which for them poses a problem, but anything that someone wants to buy into in the hope of making a profit or anything that people will accept and offer as payment is a “currency”, no matter how limited the scope is.

  • Spanner Works

    What was the cost of this advert, and who is the fictitious “CM Guest Columnist”?

  • Copernicus

    Bitcoin goes with anonymity and this fosters ill gotten money to seek to invest in the digital currency. It would seem there is a lot of illegal money in the globe and this is what sustains the bitcoin myth. Once regulation from those countries that want to fight money laundering we will see its investment attraction. What yield does it offer other than the hope that another person will buy it. The technology of blockchain is great but a digital currency that relies on anonymity will invite the attention of the authorities who have been very passive so far. The EU should be the first to ban it if they want to fight tax evasion. Trading for own self is probably acceptable but do not get ahead of ourselves it is an investment currency

    • Kevin Ingham

      Best way to eliminate Bitcoin is to have workable currencies that do not require negative interest rates to stop the current system from falling apart

    • HighTide

      The ‘anonimity’ does not work. Turning cyber’values’ into real cash always leaves a trace. Furthermore, anti laundering procedures have now been extended to such titles. When entering the US, your electronic gadget or UBS stick may legally be checked for cyber wallets, and if not declared it will violate laws with all the consequences. Efforts are under way in Europe and the Far East to regulate this hitherto unregulated activities. Several cybercoin exchanges have already been closed down. One cannot warn enough about these Ponzi schemes.

  • European Citizen

    Biggest scam in the world right now!

    Bitcoin has absolutely 0 value outside of its “networks”. As such, it is not a commodity. Bitcoin is a CFD (Contract for Difference), since you can never take Bitcoin out of its “networks”.

    Any derivative based on a CFD is basically fraud. There is NEVER any physical delivery of the good, and the futures undersigned simply “carry over” to the next contract via Price Difference Settlement. So futures at CME (CBOE) are a CFD based on a CFD. This is double scam!

    Look up a term called “bucket shop”, and you will find the definition of CME.

    Now, as for the author, as you may know, there are strict regulations regarding provision of investment advice. Your article is, in fact, an investment advice – no matter how much you try to hide your bias. Please remove the article, or put a risk disclaimer at the top warning people of the risk involved in derivatives trading.

    Moreover, your article may represent advertisement of financial services, and as such you MUST accompany it with a risk disclaimer.

    • HighTide

      Why such an ‘article’ may appear unchecked here is indeed quite astonishing.

  • Veritas

    Any sensible person will stay far away from the Bitcoin bonanza.

    • Evergreen

      True.

  • Anansi Tori

    Currently, the fact that Bitcoin value is surging …… shows that Bitcoin is a legitimate investment option.

    Why don’t you mention the possibility that this could be a bubble, which has nothing to do with whether BTC is a legitimate investment or not.

  • Guest

    What an irresponsible article to publish. Many gullible people will have their fingers very badly burned when the bubble bursts.

