December 28th, 2017 Cyprus 2 comments

Flights to connect Pafos with Cairo and Alexandria

The launching of flights connecting Pafos with Cairo, and Pafos with Alexandria on a pilot basis, has been agreed following a number of meetings and consultations between a particular travel agency and Pafos Tourism Development and Promotion Company (ETAP).

Similar agreements with other neighbouring countries such as Lebanon and Morocco are also underway.

According to a press release issued by ETAP, the project initially provides for 20,000 air seats to Cyprus, mainly during the 2018 summer period and a series of charter flights from Alexandria in January and February 2018.

The press release notes that there is a serious perspective part of the project to be extended during non-peak periods and the 2018-2019 winter season.

In the context of a promotional campaign, 45 travel agents and journalists will visit Cyprus between 1-5 January 2018 to get to know Pafos and the whole island.

The Cyprus Tourism Organization (CTO) and the Municipality of Pafos support this effort, which is considered to be of strategic importance for Pafos’ economy.

CNA

  • Arnt Otto Østlie

    Good, but more connections to Europe are much more wanted.

  • Victor Lazlo

    Good news. But Paphos airport needs enlarging.

