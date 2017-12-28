‘Pessimistic, cynical’ young voters uncertain of future

YOUNG Greek Cypriots choose to abstain from politics as it is linked with corruption and scandals, and ruled by people who serve their own financial interests, a research team announced on Wednesday, shedding some light on the high rate of voter apathy among youth and the poor turnout to register for next month’s presidential elections.

By and large, the study found that young people feel disappointed with their present situation and insecure about their future, with unemployment being their greatest cause of concern.

The study, published in Contemporary Social Science, the journal of the academy of social sciences in the UK, is a result of research carried out by the laboratory for psychological applications of the Kapodistrian university of Athens and Nicosia’s Frederick university communications and social research institute.

Titled ‘Investigating the roots of political disengagement of young Greek Cypriots’, the study had eight focus groups with a total of 40 participants divided into age groups of 18 to 24 and 25-35.

“Young Greek Cypriots appear uncertain for their future, pessimistic, cynical, and highly disillusioned with traditional politics,” the study’s abstract outlined.

Additionally, contrary to what is observed in other EU countries, youth in Cyprus “do not experiment with alternative forms of political action, remain inactive, and although the country’s politicised culture of the past is still reflected in their theoretical discussions about social issues, they express embarrassment and confusion when asked to elaborate on how theory could be transformed into practice.”

The ideal course of political action to send a message to politicians and institutions is to abstain from elections, the youths believe, according to the study.

They are not willing to protest in the streets or vote as they believe “nothing will change.”

They also believe politicians do not have serious political programmes and their sole purpose is to get more votes so they remain in power. Youths consider that the root of the problems they face and what society at large faces stem from the political and financial interests of those in power.

“Ideologies are dead” was one of the most common opinions the survey respondents had and that there is no alternative to the current system that can ensure them a better future.

As far as the Cyprus problem is concerned, when asked to envision a united Cyprus, youths were confused and unprepared to discuss the matter or imagine how their day-to-day lives would change.

It is approached more on a theoretical level and young people seem to be emotionally distant from the matter, while most of the participants had never been in contact with Turkish Cypriots or visited the north.

The study was conducted between August 2016 and February 2017 and concluded in October. Head of the research team were psychology lecturer at Kapodistrian University, Bettina Davou and associate professor of philosophy at Frederick, Sotiris Theocharides.

Research fellows Joanna Christodoulou and Charis Pashias were contributors to the study which is available at http://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21582041.2017.1384562?scroll=top&needAccess=true