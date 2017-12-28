‘Pessimistic, cynical’ young voters uncertain of future

December 28th, 2017 Cyprus, Elections2018, featured 14 comments

‘Pessimistic, cynical’ young voters uncertain of future

62.4 per cent of young people do not want to vote in next year’s presidential elections, a recent survey said

YOUNG Greek Cypriots choose to abstain from politics as it is linked with corruption and scandals, and ruled by people who serve their own financial interests, a research team announced on Wednesday, shedding some light on the high rate of voter apathy among youth and the poor turnout to register for next month’s presidential elections.

By and large, the study found that young people feel disappointed with their present situation and insecure about their future, with unemployment being their greatest cause of concern.

The study, published in Contemporary Social Science, the journal of the academy of social sciences in the UK, is a result of research carried out by the laboratory for psychological applications of the Kapodistrian university of Athens and Nicosia’s Frederick university communications and social research institute.

Titled ‘Investigating the roots of political disengagement of young Greek Cypriots’, the study had eight focus groups with a total of 40 participants divided into age groups of 18 to 24 and 25-35.

“Young Greek Cypriots appear uncertain for their future, pessimistic, cynical, and highly disillusioned with traditional politics,” the study’s abstract outlined.

Additionally, contrary to what is observed in other EU countries, youth in Cyprus “do not experiment with alternative forms of political action, remain inactive, and although the country’s politicised culture of the past is still reflected in their theoretical discussions about social issues, they express embarrassment and confusion when asked to elaborate on how theory could be transformed into practice.”

The ideal course of political action to send a message to politicians and institutions is to abstain from elections, the youths believe, according to the study.

They are not willing to protest in the streets or vote as they believe “nothing will change.”

They also believe politicians do not have serious political programmes and their sole purpose is to get more votes so they remain in power. Youths consider that the root of the problems they face and what society at large faces stem from the political and financial interests of those in power.

“Ideologies are dead” was one of the most common opinions the survey respondents had and that there is no alternative to the current system that can ensure them a better future.

As far as the Cyprus problem is concerned, when asked to envision a united Cyprus, youths were confused and unprepared to discuss the matter or imagine how their day-to-day lives would change.

It is approached more on a theoretical level and young people seem to be emotionally distant from the matter, while most of the participants had never been in contact with Turkish Cypriots or visited the north.

The study was conducted between August 2016 and February 2017 and concluded in October. Head of the research team were psychology lecturer at Kapodistrian University, Bettina Davou and associate professor of philosophy at Frederick, Sotiris Theocharides.

Research fellows Joanna Christodoulou and Charis Pashias were contributors to the study which is available at http://www.tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/21582041.2017.1384562?scroll=top&needAccess=true

Print Friendly
  • Veritas

    One key factor that so many young cypriots ” remain inactive” and “express embarrassment and confusion when asked to elaborate on how theory could be transformed into practice” is our obsolete school curriculum, which doesn’t encourage critical thinking and discussions at all.
    That’s why the present political structure can remain unchallenged.
    We need to free our schools from the influence of the Church and an old fashioned structure.

  • almostbroke

    At least some are ‘seeing the light ‘ unless you are ‘in the know ‘on the inside track ‘ ‘part of the golden circle ‘ there is little or nothing in it for many young people . The ‘few ‘ who set up the country in 1960 and they weren’t elected to do it , made sure it was always going to be for their use and benefit and their descendants! Before the internet and social media the minority elite could get away with dispensing small amounts of ‘rusfefi ‘ to keep the ‘natives ‘ happy . In a media savvy age the young people aren’t as dumb , but the system has been so ingrained it will take for ever to shift attitudes . This voter apathy by the young is a small crack in the system .

    • gentlegiant161

      The option taken by many elswhere is to vote but ‘ spoil’ the voting paper by writing on it …that number is also counted and would indicate a level of dissatisfied people.
      It’s just that the young lack any notion of showing ability to act while shepherded through school, college and work directed by Political party backed unions thinking for them.
      If you don’t show dissatisfaction don’t moan when things don’t change

  • Caulkhead

    “Most participants had never been in contact with Turkish Cypriots or visited the North” is just one example of their mind set. I find it tragic that these young people are so insular and uninterested in their own future. It is as if the young people on the island have been brought up as zombies.

    • Mike

      My belief is that it is the young who have recognised the self serving politico’s agenda and realised that no matter what they do the selfish oldies in power will continually pass legislation to suit their own ends and pockets to the detriment of the young. Why would they want to visit the North just to look but not touch what is rightfully their inheritence from their parents which the politico’s have ensured they will never reclaim. My generation and the one after me is the problem, the young, in my opinion, are the victims left to pay for our stupidity – just my view.

      • Caulkhead

        You will never solve a problem by ignoring it. If there was more bi communal interaction amongst the young, there is more chance they could sort the problem. They would have less of the emotional baggage of the older generations, so can afford to be more pragmatic and where there is a will there is a way. This is the only way the politicians both past and present will be truly exposed for what they are and consigned to history. Unfortunately education in Cyprus is confused with indoctrination and has a lot to answer for.

        • Mike

          It certainly does have a lot to answer for but be assured that there are groups who regularly do ‘communicate’ both sides of the divide. Sadly the young generally are hindered by us oldies and as you say our prejudices. Unfortunately the politico’s have it so organised as to deter any latteral thought or action hence the ongoing status quo. One day students will rebell but I will not be alive to see it sadly assuming they find a way of negating the intimidation and ostracizing that would follow.

  • JS Gost

    A very sad situation as this group are the future of the country.

  • Pc

    The issue is of course that as time goes by and the young disenfranchised become the middle-aged disenfranchised, the base to support narrows. And that tends to then correct itself through a shock of some sort. Be prepared for some form of coupe.

    • Spanner Works

      “Be prepared for some form of coupe.”

      Chevrolet Coupe?

  • Bystander

    “traditional politics” is something every normal person should be disappointed with.

  • Paralimni

    Personal view is the sooner the young generation of Cyprus take over the positions of authority in Cyprus
    will we see progress instead of this slow living in the past attitude .

  • Jeremy Rigg

    >>>>>>>>>>>>.just keep voting for the Cypriot elite and keep buying German cars………….simples.

  • EGB

    I hope they’re seeing the picture, some of them can tread the same path but what’s the point?

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close