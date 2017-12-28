Police need to take on cowardly attackers and car bombers

December 28th, 2017 Opinion, Our View 8 comments

Paphos mayor Phedonas Phedonos watches as forensic experts remove his mother's car

IT MAY sound perverse, but the surprise was not that an explosive device had been placed in the car of the mother of the Paphos mayor, but that it had taken so long for this type of intimidation, which is quite common, to take place. Outspoken mayor Phedonas Phedonos has made many enemies – more than any other politician – with his frequent revelations about corruption and the activities of organised crime that, sooner or later, he was certain to become a target of the gangsters.

Phedonos is the only politician not afraid to stick his neck out, having publicly taken on big business, state contractors and government departments as well as organised crime in his campaign to clean up his district. His most recent targets have been illegal gambling, the activities of an unnamed drug baron, allegedly known to police, the illicit trade in antiquities, wheeler-dealing involving Town Planning and corruption in football, among other things.

This has made the list of possible suspects very long, even though the police brought in 12 people, connected to cases of electronic gambling and drug trafficking, for questioning on Wednesday. Whether the police command was acting on information or merely rounded up a bunch of usual suspects to show that it was doing something, nobody can say. Phedonos, who on more than one occasion criticised the police for failing investigating the allegations he made, said he had given more than ten names to the police. In the past, he had also accused the police of ineffectiveness, not knowing, as he said, whether this was down to incompetence or corruption.

As a result, Paphos police were on the defensive on Wednesday, issuing an announcement declaring it “unacceptable for public persons to tarnish the work of the police with such accusations and baseless claims.” Then again, Phedonos’ allegations about ineffectiveness were not unjustified. How many car bombing cases, of which there have been scores in the last few years, were cracked and how many perpetrators charged? But now that a politician was targeted – one who, quite rightly, is unlikely to let the matter go – police will have to look into the widespread practice of car bombs.

The number of men in Phedonos’ security detail will be increased and his family, including his mother, whose car was the target of the Christmas Day attack, will be offered 24-hour protection, but that is not enough. The police need to find the cowardly attackers and bring them before justice, if this vile intimidation tactic is to stop. No democratic state with rule of law could sit by and watch the criminal underworld intimidate a good, honest politician with impunity.

  • John Mavro

    -”unacceptable for public persons to tarnish the work of the police with such accusations and baseless claims.”

    Yes, we all agree with the ”police”. How does Phedonas dare to make such baseless accusations and claims? And tarnish the work of our squeaky clean ”police”?

    After all, we live in the most orderly and law abiding place in the entire world thanks to the sterling work of our police.Thanks to their conscientious and relentless efforts we have:

    – no car bombs going off daily as there are no thugs around
    – no underworld running their criminal ”operations” with carefree impunity even if this entails the sometime settling of scores by killing off a few rivals
    – there is no drug problem, merely an over abundance of recreational and medicinal substances
    – no illegal gambling. They have even managed to eradicate that grave social danger, the bingo halls where as we know, serious criminal activity and gambling take place
    – our football is totally clean, not even the slightest hint of fixed matches or corruption
    – football matches are hooligan free and peaceful events one can attend with his/her children
    – fraud and embezzlement have been totally eradicated in the parasitic sector
    – the wonderful forensic detectives in the CID have put away the banksters that brought down the banking system
    – our roads are totally safe while pavements are car free havens for pedestrians. It is a pleasure driving in this place since all drivers are courteous, considerate and always adhere to road regulations.
    – etc, etc

    This is how ludicrous the above statement issued by the police is. That they are just fine while Phedonas is the real culprit here, making such ”baseless” claims.

    Let us be brutally honest today: this dysfunctional, banana republic is the perfect MAFIA state. And kleptocracy which serves the well known scum – and the rot starts from the very top – very well in their singular pursuit of self enrichment by whatever, criminal in the main, means possible. A truly rotten place which is sliding towards becoming a failed state in the not too distant future.

    Where has our alleged ”president” been since these despicable events? This fool has cut just about every ribbon in Cyprus, inaugurated every building and attended every ”festival” in his quest for votes but has no time to even come out with a statement condemning this attack on Phedonas’ family; and what about the rest of the party ”leaders”(Averoff being the exception) and presidential candidates who have everything to say on just about anything, EXCEPT this attack? Why are they so silent?

    And therein lies the REAL reason for this huge problem: these corrupt individuals- the ”ruling elite”, ”political parties”, ”lawmakers”, ”well known names” and the law ”enforcers”, and this includes both the ”prosecutors” and the ”police” are all inextricably interwoven and linked to each other. They are the true gangsters that have divided the pie among their gangs. And will protect each other since this is how the ”system” has been perfected.

    This is how the real criminals can roam free and conduct their criminal activities without fear of being caught, never mind punished. Since they all have ”information” on each other which if made public, would bring down the entire system. This is why the well known criminals, known to the sensible among us, are somehow unknown to the ”police”. The best ”police” money can buy.

    This is a terminally sick country without any hope or future; as long as the ”system” continues to be perpetrated even at the highest level, the criminals will ALWAYS win and come out on top. If you are a law abiding citizen, you will be hounded and extorted. To ensure the ”system” is kept well fed with taxpayer funds which after all is the oxygen of these thieves.

    Abandon all hope all ye who enter here

    • almostbroke

      Well said John ! Are you in a position to ‘finger ‘any those ‘self Appointed ‘minority who were involved in setting up the State in 1960 and which descendants of this minority are still involved to day !

  • Mike

    The police’s failure to investigate complaints is very well documented and anecdotal evidence is overwhelming. I’m sure we all have family members who have complained to the police expecting a positive response only to be dissapointed. In saying that there are exceptions of course and honest diligent officers who do take their work seriously. I would have thought that the chief of police would have made it a priority to ensure his force’s image is improved and therefore rooted out all the dead wood but it seems too many remain drawing nice salaries and building pensions.

  • jobanana

    I wouldn’t hold your breath waiting on the police to actually do their jobs. I feel certain they are involved with much of the corruption and dubious dealings that go on around the island and likely get plenty money for turning a blind eye.

    • Neroli

      I have to agree with you!

  • almostbroke

    Usual primitive police thinking when things get out of hand solve the problem by ‘putting a man ‘ on it , no Chief use every resource at your disposal , start blitzing these people , ‘shock and Awe ‘ tactics , unless of course there are other reasons !

  • Pullaard

    Until corruption is rooted out in politics and the police who work hand in hand with the politicians, nothing will change. The one ray of light on the island is Phedonas and I fear for his safety.

    • almostbroke

      Yes Pull ! The police being of course ‘low man on the totem pole ‘ will ape their masters the politicians . Is a case of ‘monkey see , monkey do ‘ but as usual with the police they are expendible , they don’t have built in immunity from prosecution so conveniently afforded to politicians

