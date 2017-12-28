Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign ministry’ warns of two-state solution

Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign ministry’ warns of two-state solution

The Turkish Cypriot 'foreign ministry' building

The Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign ministry’ said on Thursday the prospect of negotiating a two-state solution could be on the horizon as an option in the near future.

In a statement, the ‘ministry’ said the planned hydrocarbon drilling by the Greek Cypriots ignored the rights of Turkish Cypriots and showed they considered themselves the island’s only legitimate owner.

“We want to stress that, as joint owner of the island, we have legitimate and equal rights in the natural resources of the island,” the statement read.

The ‘ministry’ warned that the inflexible stance of the Greek Cypriots had rendered a solution based on political equality impossible and that the ‘option of negotiating a two-state solution could arise’.

The drillship Saipem 12000 is expected to start drilling in block 6 for Italy’s ENI and France’s Total on Sunday or at the latest on Monday, January 1.

The ‘ministry’ said the best way to contribute towards a just and lasting Cyprus solution would be to ‘freeze hydrocarbon activities around the island’ or to proceed with exploration through a ‘mutually agreed framework’.

“If this approach is not taken, the Turkish Cypriot side, alongside motherland and guarantor Turkey, will take all necessary measures to secure our rights and interests,” the statement read.

  • Ff

    Confused people everywhere. GCs not recognizing the nature of this island and how they oppressed the TCs with the Greekification bull…t, and TCs believing that Turkey’s intervention, including more than a 100 000 turkish settlers brought in the island, is all justifiable by “restoring democracy in Cyprus” and the guarantor powers bull…t.

    However, TCs are still, unfairly, in isolation and this must be tackled.

    It is hard to admit but it seems that we are going for an official partition. It is sad, but isn’t like that already in people’s head?

  • Ozay Mehmet

    The more the GC side thinks Cyprus is a Greek island, the longer will hydrocarbons stay where they are…miles below the sea!

  • Stanlio

    The Turk minority never ceases to embarrass itself. The Republic of Cyprus does not need the permission or agreement of a bunch of jihadists and fascists representing a pseudo-Mickey Mouse state to carry out legitimate activities – which have the backing of global corporations and the international community. Get back into your box and leave politics and economics to lawful governments. Tough luck if you miss out on Cyprus’ energy bonanza. If you want to be like Afghanistan rather than Norway, that’s your choice.

  • The Bowler

    The two-state solution has been in place since 1983. All that remains is to cross the “t’s” and dot the “i’s”….very soon
    The world has understood this after the debacle in CRANS-MONTANA and Anastasiades about turn and intransigence…

  • KK

    Sad minority. Utterly hopeless. Very islamic in their thinking. Good luck.

    • Jeyn Joe

      Butthurt majority. Ridiculously arrogant. Very fascist in their thinking. Good luck against Turkey

      • KK

        Who needs luck when we have Erdogan?

    • alexanderthegreat

      My thoughts exactly!

    • eren3_eren

      Obviously it doesn’t suit your Greek liking. What has this article got to do with Islam?
      By changing or diverting the subject from the truth will make you Greeks right do you think?

