Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign ministry’ warns of two-state solution

The Turkish Cypriot ‘foreign ministry’ said on Thursday the prospect of negotiating a two-state solution could be on the horizon as an option in the near future.

In a statement, the ‘ministry’ said the planned hydrocarbon drilling by the Greek Cypriots ignored the rights of Turkish Cypriots and showed they considered themselves the island’s only legitimate owner.

“We want to stress that, as joint owner of the island, we have legitimate and equal rights in the natural resources of the island,” the statement read.

The ‘ministry’ warned that the inflexible stance of the Greek Cypriots had rendered a solution based on political equality impossible and that the ‘option of negotiating a two-state solution could arise’.

The drillship Saipem 12000 is expected to start drilling in block 6 for Italy’s ENI and France’s Total on Sunday or at the latest on Monday, January 1.

The ‘ministry’ said the best way to contribute towards a just and lasting Cyprus solution would be to ‘freeze hydrocarbon activities around the island’ or to proceed with exploration through a ‘mutually agreed framework’.

“If this approach is not taken, the Turkish Cypriot side, alongside motherland and guarantor Turkey, will take all necessary measures to secure our rights and interests,” the statement read.