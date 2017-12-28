Underground parking project for Homer Avenue

Nicosia municipality said on Thursday that contracts have been signed for the construction of an underground two-story parking lot on Homer Avenue, expected to be completed 16 months from the day works begin.

According to a statement, contracts for the construction of the €5.1 million project plus VAT were signed this week by mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis and the CEO of A. Panayides Contracting Ltd, Stavros Theodosiou.

The project involves the construction of a two-story underground parking space for 160 vehicles – including 7 spaces for disabled drivers – public lavatories, a stairway and lifts connecting the parking area with the Davila moat and Homer Avenue. It also includes the widening of Homer Avenue and the construction of new pavements, new tarmac, road lighting and signage.

The municipality said it would announce all traffic arrangements ahead of the commencement of works.

The project – co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, the government and the Nicosia Municipality – is part of the redevelopment of Eleftheria Square.

The municipality also said important projects have been completed this year, while the two major ones – the redevelopment of Eleftheria Square and the construction of the new town hall – are nearing completion.

“Specifically, within 2017, many neighbourhoods of the city were upgraded, both aesthetically and functionally. It was an extremely productive year. Pavements and roads with flood protection and underground services were built on 74 streets in total,” it said.

A playground and additional parking spaces on Pallouriotissa Square have also been completed, the statement said.

At the same time, it said, the construction of a municipal theatre – the fourth phase of the redevelopment of the traditional core of Kaimakli – and the creation of a skateboard park in Ayios Andreas are in progress.

“In addition, after decades of stagnation, construction contracts have recently been signed for the most significant redevelopment project on Kallipoleos Avenue”.

“The Municipality of Nicosia will continue to work for the substantive upgrading of our city and the materialisation of projects that improve the daily life of its residents and contribute to attracting investments and new economic activities in the capital,” the statement said.