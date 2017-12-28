Woman injured in traffic accident

A 51-year-old woman was seriously injured in Limassol on Thursday while standing next to a parked vehicle that was struck by another car.

The accident happened around 9.50am, when an 80-year-old driver collided with another car parked on the curb on the left-hand side of the street.

The woman was standing close to the car that was struck. She was rushed to Limassol general hospital, where doctors found she had sustained multiple fractures to her pelvis and a blunt-force trauma to the head.

She was later taken to a private clinic for treatment. Her condition was described as serious but not life-threatening.

The 80-year-old driver and his two passengers were subjected to an alcohol test and found to be in the clear.

He was later arrested, questioned and released pending further proceedings.