Nine candidates submit bids to be new president (Update 5)

Candidacies for the 2018 presidential elections were submitted on Friday, starting at 9am with Haris Aristidou.

Speaking after he had submitted his bid Aristidou said he was “against a racist, bizonal bicommunal federation”.

“Honoring the sacrifice of Evagoras Pallikaridis and Gregoris Afxentiou, I believe in the holy right of the people for international self-determination,” he added.

He said he was standing “against the drug dealers and the police”, which he described as “corrupt”, and against “the political leadership that protects them”.

Nine candidates in total registered to take part in the presidential election, submitting their right to do so at the Philoxenia Conference Centre in Nicosia.

The second candidate was Christakis Kapiliotis followed by Andreas Efstratiou.

Speaking after submitting his bid Kapiliotis said he felt “indignant at Turkey’s continued intransigence and the stagnation of the Cyprus problem for nearly 44 years”.

In a wheelchair, Efstratiou referred to the poverty and unemployment that have plagued Cyprus over the past few years adding that he was standing to “represent the people who are always on the sidelines”. This is the tenth time he has run for office of president.

At 10:00 Michalis Mina submitted his bid, followed at 10:15 by ELAM President Christos Christou who said the only clear voice in the elections was his party’s. “By presently and officially submitting our candidacy, we are addressing our fellow citizens with the message that, if they want change and want to end the old, the rotten, the corrupt, the only pure voice is the voice of the National People’s Front.”

Minas, leader of the Justice Party, in his statements, railed against the “bribery of voters” and the “unfair competition” that was taking place. “It is regrettable that the media and journalists are servants of lies and misinformation,” he added.

Stavros Malas, who is running as an independent candidate, and is supported by the main opposition AKEL submitted his candidacy at 10:30. His message was that he would be the president of all Cypriots and called on voters to trust him.

Democratic Party leader Nicholas Papadopoulos who has the backing of the majority of smaller parties, when submitting his candidacy said: “Together we are a massive social majority that wants to see an end to failed policies and that wants to restore dignity back to our people, who want to correct injustices, strengthen the social state, restore the middle class, to develop the Cypriot economy, to tackle conflict, corruption, to implement in practice a new strategy for the Republic of Cyprus, but also for efforts to resolve the Cyprus problem.”

Giorgos Lillikas, who is backed by his party Citizens’ Alliance also submitted his bid

Incumbent President Nicos Anastasiades, who is seeking re-election was the last to submit his candidacy.

Speaking after submitting his nomination, Anastasiades said that “we are in the final stretch before the presidential election.

“I believe that in the coming weeks until the election a calm political climate will prevail because the day of the elections should find us all united for the good of our country,” he said.

“What we have achieved to date was not accidental. It was the result of a collective action on the part of government, but primarily and above all through the cooperation and support of the trade unions and employers’ organisations, and above all though the sacrifices of our people.” He added that his vision for the next five years was of a “fully European country but especially a truly free and independent country”.

Each candidate has to pay €2,000 as a fee, while for each candidacy documents have to be signed by 101 voters. One of them proposes the candidacy and the other 100 support it.

The election of a president for the period 2018 to 2023 will take place on January 28. A run off election is set to be held on February 4 if no-one secures enough votes in the first round.