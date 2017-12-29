Central bank to conduct island-wide financial study

The Central Bank of Cyprus

The Central Bank of Cyprus (CBC) is conducting a nationwide survey to assess the island’s financial knowledge, with results expected to be announced within the first half of 2018, it emerged on Friday.

In an interview with the Cyprus News Agency, the CBC’s director of economic analysis and research George Kyriacou said about 1,000 people between the ages of 18 – 79 would make up the final sample.

So far, members of the public have been responsive and positive, and Kyriacou stressed that people with better financial knowledge have better chances of enjoying a higher standard of living.

Lacking such knowledge is one of the main factors that could explain the income inequality found in developed economies, Kyriacou said.

Citizens and consumers who are well informed in economics make better decisions with their family’s finances and increase their financial security and well being, he added.

The CBC’s survey was prepared by academics from the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) in cooperation with the Durham University Business School and initial results will be ready in the first half of 2018.

Commenting on the present situation on the island, Kyriacou said ‘older experiences from the stock market as well as Cypriots’ portfolio management before the 2013 crisis have highlighted the fact that a significant part of our country’s population does not seem to have adequate basic financial knowledge’.

He added that previous research on the matter also revealed similar results. In 2010, the Cyprus securities and exchange commission (Cysec) carried out a survey that found the public’s knowledge on matters relating to investments is very low.

Tepak also recently tried to measure Cypriots financial literacy only to find that Cypriot students have a serious problem with the matter, Kyriacou added.

The CBC’s survey, however, could reap some benefits for society as policies could be created based on the findings so as to reduce financial illiteracy.

“The findings could also be used to create a national strategy to effectively combat financial illiteracy, through a targeted and collected effort involving other state institutions such as the education ministry, universities and Cysec,” Kyriacou told CNA.

  • Neroli

    Seems to me the CBC is also lacking financial knowledge

  • European Citizen

    “Lacking such knowledge is one of the main factors that could explain the income inequality found in developed economies, Kyriacou said.” – totally missing the point of how education system works. You are either being taught something or you are not. People with better education, indeed, make better informative choices, but isolating the link between financial education specifically and well-being is extremely far fetched.

    Consider the bail-in situation. Whether you are well educated or not, crisis could not be prevented. Simply for the reason of a bank “freeze” – more informed (by relation, not by financial education) people managed to get their funds out of the economy before the freeze hit. So nothing to do with financial education but rather to do with the people you know. If you do not know the governing cartel, you will lose money during their machinations – simple.

    What would be interesting to know, is how much money they will spend on this useless study…

    • Neroli

      It’s probably funded by the EU!

  • Eye on Cyprus

    If they really wanted verifiable facts and results, they would employ an overseas firm to conduct the survey.

  • Caulkhead

    Islandwide? If that really is the case then it will be interesting to compare the respective levels of financial literacy North and South.

  • Cydee

    No basic economics taught in high-school?

  • JS Gost

    Fairly clear that nobody knows about debt here, or at least the bit where you pay it back. Also, a common misnomer, wages do not grow on trees, you actually have to work. More amazingly, when you gamble you can loose; an unknown concept here. Everyone is unaware that money does not just come in brown envelopes. Why the need for the study ?

  • Vegchef

    Why do they need to have financial knowledge? After all if an investment goes pear shaped, the government will bail them out especially just before an election.!

    • Eye on Cyprus

      God bless the taxpayer and the EU.

      • Adele is back x

        Where would this island be without them?

