Former president vows to take legal action against paper

December 29th, 2017 Cyprus 12 comments

Former president Demetris Christofias

Former President Demetris Christofias said on Friday he would take legal action against daily newspaper Alithia, which reported that he owes the state €48,000.
Christofias, who accused the daily of carrying out a campaign to tarnish his character and name and humiliate him, said in a statement that he was being ‘falsely and inexplicably’ accused of being allegedly in debt to the state.
The daily on Friday published Christofias’ photograph on its front page with a question in block letters: “Which former president owes the state €48,087?”
The article said that according to a 2016 report from Auditor-General Odysseas Michaelides on the foreign ministry, released this week, a former president received €48,087 in advance for a trip abroad without ever returning it.
The daily drew the conclusion that, as one of the two living former presidents – George Vassiliou – who was in office between 1988 and 1993, denied any involvement in the case, the issue ‘clearly concerns Mr Christofias’.
Christofias was in office between 2008 and 2013.
According to the report, a former president received in 2000 – outside his term of office in the presidential post – €48,087 in advance for accommodation during a trip to London. The report also refers to €6,738 paid between 1995 and 2003 to a former head of a parliamentary party for accommodation abroad.
When officials travel abroad for state business they receive a daily allowance for accommodation and meals for which they have to submit receipts upon their return to justify the expenses. It emerged in these two cases that the two officials received those amounts which, for some reason, appear to have remained outstanding to-date in the foreign ministry’s advance accounts. The audit office called on the ministry to take all necessary measures to ensure the collection of these arrears.
Alithia said that Michaelides, when asked, refrained from naming these individuals.
“Even though we were not able to contact former president Demetris Christofias, from the response of Mr Vasiliou, it is clear that the issue concerns Mr Christofias,” the daily said.
“I have nothing else to say other than I will take all due legal measures to protect the honour and dignity of my name and of the political space I come from,” Christofias said in the statement.

  cyprus observer

    How could this idiot’s image be even further tarnished? It’s just impossible to do.

  Andrea Barlow

    Should be behind bars..never tried for the Mari disaster, nor the millions he stashed away via his family..horrible man!! Always those who are guilty of crimes sue those who state their dishonesty in Cyprus..more money for the buzzing courts.

  Philippos

    I love this guy Odysseas more and more. As for Katastrofias, taken all in all he should have just quietly paid up or sorted it out, but it’s in our DNA to get all “Defensive” and try and face down the opposition, especially if we know that we’re in the wrong, so I conclude that he is implicated in some way. If not, “Sue away”!

    Cydee

      I’m also a big fan of Odysseus; best person in government.

    almostbroke

      AKEL – hand down the cookie jar , par for the course !

  JS Gost

    Strangely he doesn’t take anyone to caught when they call him a murderer, a liar and a thief. Says a lot about the idiot, and the culture that still reveres him….

  almostbroke

    Did he ever pay the builder the ‘debt ‘ he owed for his refurbished dacha ? Typical ! run to the courts to protect his ‘good name ‘ what ‘good name ‘ should have been charged with treason , indirect manslaughter , he has nothing going for him !

  Veritas

    “€48,087 in advance for accommodation during a trip to London.”
    Would be interesting to see a break down of this amount.
    In all fairness, what evidence is there that this amount is owed by Christofias, unless Alithia has unpublished documents from the Auditor-General’s office.

  Benny bumble

    The Toad managed to tarnish is own name, and humiliate himself very well on his own, without any outside help.

  Eye on Cyprus

    How could anyone “tarnish his character and name”, when they are already so thoroughly debased?

    Evergreen

      Well said.

  Caulkhead

    Even if he were to win the case the damages would be negligible as he has no ‘honour and dignity’ to lose.

