Police on Friday were alerted after the owner of a Limassol tourism office found a grenade outside his premises.

The 46-year-old owner has been the target of similar threats in the past, police said, though the grenade did not explode.

It appears to have been left at the entrance to the office earlier this week on Wednesday at 10:30pm.

The grenade was found on Friday as the office was closed for Christmas.

Limassol police continue investigations.