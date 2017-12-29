House accepts guaranteed minimum income law

The House labour committee on Friday unilaterally decided to accept cabinet’s amendments to the law on guaranteed minimum income (GMI).

The bill, prepared earlier this month, concerns people who received a low pension until July 2014, beneficiaries of a complementary pension, also commonly known as the ‘small cheque’, and who did not to file an application to continue receiving it when the GMI kicked in.

Around 20,000 low-income pensioners did not submit their GMI applications by the deadline on November 30, 2014 and lost the right to the small cheque – a bonus the amount of which varies depending on the category the pensioner belongs to.

Cabinet’s amendments, backed by the House labour committee, will allow the affected individuals to submit the application for the complementary pension by December 31, 2018.

The bill will head to plenum on January 3