Neighbours stop thief who stole woman’s bag

A 39-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating a case of robbery, the Nicosia force announced on Friday.

A 49-year-old woman reported shortly before 9pm that when she arrived home a few moments earlier a man stopped her, started talking to her and then grabbed her bag.

Although the woman put up a fight the unknown man managed to get away with her bag, but her screams had alerted neighbours who followed him and managed to catch him.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested the 39-year-old man and held him overnight for questioning.

The suspect also showed police a piece of waste ground where he had dumped the bag, which they retrieved.