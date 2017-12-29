Neighbours stop thief who stole woman’s bag

December 29th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Neighbours stop thief who stole woman’s bag

A 39-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating a case of robbery, the Nicosia force announced on Friday.

A 49-year-old woman reported shortly before 9pm that when she arrived home a few moments earlier a man stopped her, started talking to her and then grabbed her bag.

Although the woman put up a fight the unknown man managed to get away with her bag, but her screams had alerted neighbours who followed him and managed to catch him.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested the 39-year-old man and held him overnight for questioning.

The suspect also showed police a piece of waste ground where he had dumped the bag, which they retrieved.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close