Nursing home death trial adjourned

The trial of the three women involved in the death of 70-year-old Andreas Kyriacou at a Limassol nursing home earlier in the month was adjourned on Friday until January 29.

The owner and director of the home where Kyriacou died of asphyxiation after an orderly tried to pick him up from the floor by grabbing him by his shirt collar, will also face charges of aiding and abetting and causing death by negligence.

The 40-year-old owner of the care home and her 69-year-old mother, who is the director, had previously been charged with illegally employing the orderly – a 27-year-old woman from Sri Lanka – who is facing charges of negligent manslaughter.

Mother and daughter were released until the trial after each signing an €8,000 bail. The 27-year-old, who is also facing charges of illegal employment and illegal residence in the country, will remain in the central prisons until the trial.

Kyriacou – who had mobility issues and had been using a zimmer frame to help him move around – died on December 19 at the nursing home where had had been living the past four months. Authorities were initially told that prior to his death, he had complained he was not feeling well, but a post-mortem revealed that he had most probably died from asphyxiation.

Security footage from the care home showed the 27-year-old trying to pull Kyriacou on to his bed by his shirt collar and inadvertently strangling him.