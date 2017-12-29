A 45-year-old man believed to have robbed a confectionery in Frenaros in the Famagusta district on Thursday evening at knife point and stolen €230 in cash was arrested on Friday.
The robbery occurred at around 7.15pm when a man wearing a carnival mask reportedly entered the shop wielding a knife and asked the female employee to give him the money from the cash register.
After the woman gave him the money the thief fled on foot.
The woman gave a description of the thief and police issued an arrest warrant for a 45-year-old they believe is the perpetrator.
Police hunt confectionery thief (Updated)
