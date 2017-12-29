Police hunt confectionery thief (Updated)

December 29th, 2017 Crime, Cyprus 3 comments

Police hunt confectionery thief (Updated)

A 45-year-old man believed to have robbed a confectionery in Frenaros in the Famagusta district on Thursday evening at knife point and stolen €230 in cash was arrested on Friday.
The robbery occurred at around 7.15pm when a man wearing a carnival mask reportedly entered the shop wielding a knife and asked the female employee to give him the money from the cash register.
After the woman gave him the money the thief fled on foot.
The woman gave a description of the thief and police issued an arrest warrant for a 45-year-old they believe is the perpetrator.

Print Friendly
  • peemdubya

    From the headline I thought someone had stolen all the sweets! Thank the Lord it was only money….

  • Cydee

    Must have been a terrifying experience for the employee.

  • Barry White

    `Confectionery Thief.` My God, the Greek FM is on the loose again in Cyprus !!!!

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close