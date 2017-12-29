President stonewalls Turkey’s survey notice (Updated)

December 29th, 2017 Cyprus 9 comments

Map showing the positions of Turkey's Notams and Navtex warnings

President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday said he would not comment on Turkey’s announcement that it would begin seismic surveys just northeast of Cyprus’ waters.

Issuing a marine notice – or Navtex – 1443/17, it outlined that Turkish research vessel Barbaros Hayreddin Passa would be carrying out seismic surveys starting Friday, December 29 until March next year.

Barbaros will be accompanied by vessels M/V TANUX-1 and R/V Apollo Moon according to the Navtex.

Turkey’s move comes just as Italy’s ENI is expected to begin exploratory drilling for natural gas in block 6 before the year ends.

In a statement, Turkey’s ministry of foreign affairs said in the absence of a solution to the Cyprus problem ‘it is unacceptable that the Greek Cypriot side persists in acting as though it were the sole owner of the Island and continues with its unilateral hydrocarbon-related activities’.

In an effort to protect the rights of Turkish Cypriots, Turkey was preparing for various exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean including areas where Turkish Petroleum was granted exploration permits by the ‘TRNC’, the statement added.

Asked to comment, Anastasiades said he had no intention on commenting on any illegal or unlawful actions which go against international law.

What is important, he added, is that Cyprus exerts its sovereign rights implements its energy plans.

“I don’t want to pay attention (on the matter) anymore than is needed. We are a sovereign state exerting our sovereign rights. I will stop here,” Anastasiades said.

  • Ozay Mehmet

    Watch it boys…this one looks serious…the palligarya are getting too close to the epicenter!

  • Stanlio

    You would’ve thought the Turks would get tired of making fools of themselves, but for some reason – masochism, maybe – they just go on repeating the same idiocy time after time and giving us Greeks a good laugh. Indeed, we all know what doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different outcome is a sign of. And when Turkey says it’s carrying out exploration after being granted permits by the ‘TRNC’, is this not the definition of absurdity and the biggest joke ever? Turkey’s puppet regime handed out permits to Turkey, i.e. Turkey handed out permits to itself!!! Ha, ha, ha. Clowns.

    • athessalonian

      Strange as it may sound and talking from the perspective of someone who reads most of the online Greek media sources on a regular basis, I am in position to positively assure you that not all Greeks are having a “good laugh…” Then again, it would be reasonable to assume that a. you are not representing all Greeks and b. that there would be those, among the Greeks that is, who may be lack the capacity to adequately comprehend the gravity of the situation and its potential to escalate beyond posturing in the absence of a collectively negotiated agreement pertaining to the island’s hydrocarbon deposits exploration and exploitation by those having a legitimate stake. And that, in case you weren’t aware since you are too busy having a “good laugh” instead of thinking, includes the Turkish Cypriots.

  • Charles Kerry

    America ,Germany, UK, need to stop supporting a criminal countries actions like Turkey ,by not giving military technology,business investments or money ,and kicking Turkey out of NATO .Why does the West continue to reward a criminal country that is aggressive to Greece and Cyprus? Greece and Cyprus are peaceful European Union countries with Western and Christian values .I do not get it, why does the West favor an anti Western radical Islamic aggressive country that goes against everything the West believes in like Democracy and Freedom of speech ? When will the United States,UK,Germany,address the wild Elephant in the region (Turkey). The reason Turkey continues with its aggressive behavior and breaks international laws, is because Turkey is never held accountable for its actions. Cyprus is illegally occupied by 40000 Turkish troops and the west speaks about no evil,see’s no evil, hear’s no evil ,when it comes to Turkey and Erdogan . What will the West do wait for a World War 3 before they act on a criminal state like Turkey ?

    • Truth

      Just because you think something is right, dose not necessarily mean that you are.. Turkey has troops stationed in Cyprus because it has the right to do so.. Turkey is not dependent on the west which is why the western allies choose to have good relations so it will not venture east.. With regards to Cyprus and Greece they are both a small fart with a big smell, make what you want with that.. The bottom line is that Turkey is a Hub linking east with west and a silk route, if you knew the importance of Turkey you would understand that your post is pure crap…

    • Fevzi Ogelman

      What medication are you on Charles, dear boy?

  • turkishcypriot

    He has nothing to say. Good for him.

  • The Bowler

    The Navtex was issued for the attention of shipping in the area. I’m not sure who or what Mr. Bean is “stonewalling”. Turkey is not even aware of who Mr. Anastasiades is.

    • costas

      Turkoue stick to your carpet selling

