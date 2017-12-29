President stonewalls Turkey’s survey notice (Updated)

President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday said he would not comment on Turkey’s announcement that it would begin seismic surveys just northeast of Cyprus’ waters.

Issuing a marine notice – or Navtex – 1443/17, it outlined that Turkish research vessel Barbaros Hayreddin Passa would be carrying out seismic surveys starting Friday, December 29 until March next year.

Barbaros will be accompanied by vessels M/V TANUX-1 and R/V Apollo Moon according to the Navtex.

Turkey’s move comes just as Italy’s ENI is expected to begin exploratory drilling for natural gas in block 6 before the year ends.

In a statement, Turkey’s ministry of foreign affairs said in the absence of a solution to the Cyprus problem ‘it is unacceptable that the Greek Cypriot side persists in acting as though it were the sole owner of the Island and continues with its unilateral hydrocarbon-related activities’.

In an effort to protect the rights of Turkish Cypriots, Turkey was preparing for various exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean including areas where Turkish Petroleum was granted exploration permits by the ‘TRNC’, the statement added.

Asked to comment, Anastasiades said he had no intention on commenting on any illegal or unlawful actions which go against international law.

What is important, he added, is that Cyprus exerts its sovereign rights implements its energy plans.

“I don’t want to pay attention (on the matter) anymore than is needed. We are a sovereign state exerting our sovereign rights. I will stop here,” Anastasiades said.