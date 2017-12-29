Young woman with Cyprus connections murdered in London

Juliana Tudos was found stabbed to death in London's Finsbury Park

A young woman adopted by a Cypriot family was found stabbed to death in London’s Finsbury Park, it emerged on Friday.

Friends and family of Juliana Tudos, 22, had been looking for her since Christmas Eve when she went missing.

Tudos lived in London and was last seen on December 24 after finishing her shift bartending at the World’s End pub in Camden.

Posters had been placed around the area as she failed to turn up to work and meet with friends on Christmas as she had planned.

A member of the public found Tudos near the park’s sports area on Wednesday and she was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

A post mortem a day later found she died of a stab wound to the abdomen and a head injury.

According to Cyprus High Commissioner in the UK Euripides Evriviades, Tudos is a citizen of Moldova adopted by her Cypriot stepfather, who lives in Larnaca.

“RIP Juliana Tudos. Police continue to appeal for any witnesses,” Evriviades tweeted.

London police believe she may have been attacked on Christmas Eve.

“Juliana’s body was discovered in an outbuilding next to a sports pitch. We believe that she may have been attacked on Christmas Eve – but we want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in that part of Finsbury Park over the Christmas period,” detective chief inspector Nicola Wall from the Metropolitan police’s homicide and major crime command, heading the investigation told the British press.

“We are still trying to piece together a timeline of events and are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry as regards to a motive.”

  • mongasz

    Shame- but why walk alone so late in one of the most dangerous parks in London? Finsbury is full of addicts, criminals and religious fanatics

  • Charles Kerry

    Sad,she was very pretty girl ,and someones daughter . I can never figure it out how someone can take someones life away like it was nothing .

  • Mist

    Automatic 6mths for possession of a knife in a public place. RIP.

  • Andrea Barlow

    Stabbing is getting out of control in the UK..this beautiful girl was probably just walking home and some demented human being stabbed her, killing her. My son in law was stabbed in the UK only a couple of months ago on his way to work in the morning, 9 times, punctured lung, ..my heart goes out to Juliana’s family, it affects everyone close, and many Cypriots in London will be affected too..such a loss..so sorry..

  • Beverley Lorraine Hobson

    Poor girl, condolances to her family.

