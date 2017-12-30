Egypt jails ex-President Mursi for insulting judiciary

December 30th, 2017 Middle East, World 2 comments

Egypt jails ex-President Mursi for insulting judiciary

File photo of deposed Egyptian President Mursi

A Cairo criminal court sentenced former Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi and 19 others to three years in prison on Saturday, and fined him 2 million Egyptian pounds ($112,700) on charges of insulting the judiciary.

Others tried by the court in the same case including leading Egyptian activist Alaa Abdel Fattah and lawmaker and television presenter Tawfik Okasha were instead given fines ranging from 30,000 to 1 million Egyptian pounds.

The verdicts can still be appealed.

Mursi, democratically elected after Egypt’s 2011 revolution, was overthrown in mid-2013 by then-general Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, now the president, following mass protests against his rule.

He was immediately arrested and is now serving a 20-year sentence after being convicted of inciting the killing of protesters during demonstrations in 2012 and a 25-year sentence for spying for Qatar.

Print Friendly
  • mongasz

    Democracy as known in Europe does not work in countries like Egypt. Uneducated and unsophisticated electorate and a backward culture and religion make sure of this. The sultanate is another example

  • Evergreen

    Mursi was the last leader in Egypt,chosen by people.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close