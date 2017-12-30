Family of murdered Juliana call for stop to crowdfunding in her name 

The family of 22-year-old Juliana Tudos, a young woman adopted by a Cypriot family, who was found stabbed to death in a park in London, asked on Saturday for a stop to the crowdfunding launched to help raise money to bring her remains back to Cyprus.

According to a friend of Juliana’s stepfather, all the family wants is all this to stop and be left to bury their child privately.

“Her stepfather only wants to bury his daughter,” a friend of the family told the Cyprus Mail.

The family learned from media reports that a crowdfunding campaign was launched on Friday, after news that Juliana’s body was found at London’s Finsbury Park, some three days after she went missing. The organisers of the fundraiser said that they would like to help Juliana’s family to cover funeral expenses.

“But they (family) would like this to stop,” the friend said.

The fundraiser – https://www.gofundme.com/juliesfuneralexpenses – already raised more than UK£12,000 in a day, far exceeding the £4,000 set as goal.

More than 800 people donated to the appeal, including people who met her at Camden Underworld, the north London rock pub and club where she worked.

Donor Daniel Howard wrote: “I didn’t know Juliana but happened to get chatting to her outside the Underworld before a gig only recently and she was really kind and funny.

“My condolences go out to her family and those who were close to her.”

Another, Susanne Bayliss, wrote: “We often go to shows at the Underworld and I have been to the pub upstairs often before or after shows.

“I did not know Julie, but maybe she served me a beer or a gin and tonic before … it feels like we lost one of our own…”

The GoFundMe page was set up by Krystyna Rymarczyk, who wrote: “We would like to help her family to cover funeral expenses in this difficult time for them, this is what we can do for Julie.”

Juliana lived in London and was last seen on December 24 by friends after finishing her shift bartending at the World’s End pub in Camden and was headed for a bus at around 8pm. .

She was due to meet them at another friend’s home in Enfield, north London, later that evening before spending Christmas Day there, but never arrived. Police said CCTV footage showed her on the periphery of the park shortly after 8.20pm.

Her friends and family had been looking for her since, while posters had been placed around the area as she failed to turn up to at her friend’s place.

A member of the public found her body near the park’s sports area on Wednesday and she was declared dead at the scene by paramedics. A post mortem a day later found she died of a stab wound to the abdomen and a head injury.

According to Cyprus High Commissioner in the UK Euripides Evriviades, Tudos is a citizen of Moldova adopted by her Cypriot stepfather, who lives in Larnaca.

No arrests have been made.