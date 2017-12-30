Iran holds pro-government rallies after protests

December 30th, 2017 FRONT PAGE, Middle East, World 17 comments

Iran holds pro-government rallies after protests

State TV showed crowds carrying flags

Annual nationwide pro-government rallies were held in Iran on Saturday to mark the end of unrest which shook the country in 2009, state media reported, while local news agency and social media reports said a third day of protests had begun.

State television showed a rally in the capital Tehran and marchers carrying banners in support of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Mashhad, Iran’s second largest city.

Pro-government rallies were scheduled in more than 1,200 cities and towns, state television said, events held annually to mark the end of months of street protests which followed Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s re-election as president in 2009.

At the same time, social media postings said a third day of protests broke out in cities including Tehran, Shahr-e Kord and Kermanshah, where a video showed dozens of protesters booing after police announced on a loudspeaker that any gathering would be illegal. The footage could not be authenticated.

The semi-official news agency Fars said up to 70 students gathered in front of Tehran University and hurled rocks at police. A social media video showed them chanting “Death to the dictator”, in an apparent reference to Khamenei.

There is discontent over unemployment, rising prices and alleged corruption. The protests have also turned political over issues including the Islamic Republic’s involvement in regional conflicts such as those in Syria and Iraq.

Unemployment has risen and annual inflation is running at about 8 percent, with shortages of some foods also leading to higher prices.

Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli issued a warning against promoting protests online.

“We ask people not to take part in unlawful gatherings, if they plan a gathering they should apply (for a permit), and it will be examined,” Rahmani-Fazli told the Young Journalists Club news website.

On Thursday, hundreds of people took to the streets in Mashhad to protest against high prices and shouted anti-government slogans. Police arrested 52 people, according to a judicial official.

The United States condemned the arrests, with President Donald Trump tweeting: “Iranian govt should respect their people’s rights, including right to express themselves. The world is watching!”

State media quoted Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qassemi as saying in response: “The Iranian people see no value in the opportunistic claims by American officials and Mr. Trump.”

Friday witnessed the largest wave of demonstrations since 2009 as protests spread to Tehran and other cities.

State broadcaster IRIB had not covered the protests “after being asked by relevant bodies that the issue should not be reflected on state radio and television”, its website quoted an unnamed official as saying.

Most of those arrested in the last two days had been released, state television said, without giving details.

“Enemy websites and foreign media continue to try to exploit economic hardships and the legitimate demands of the people in this respect to launch illegal gatherings and possible unrest,” it said.

The Revolutionary Guards and its Basij militia, which spearheaded a crackdown against protesters in 2009, said in a statement carried by state media: “The Iranian nation … will not allow the country to be hurt.”

Openly political protests are rare in Iran, where security services are omnipresent.

However, demonstrations are often held by workers over lay-offs or non-payment of salaries and by people who hold deposits in non-regulated, bankrupt financial institutions.

Prominent conservative cleric Ayatollah Ahmad Alamolhoda has called for tough action against the protests.

Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri, a close ally of President Hassan Rouhani, suggested that hardline conservative opponents of the pragmatist president might have triggered the protests but lost control of them.

“Those who are behind such events will burn their own fingers,” state media quoted him as saying.

Rouhani’s leading achievement, a 2015 deal with world powers that curbed Iran’s disputed nuclear program in return for a lifting of most international sanctions, has yet to bring the broad economic benefits the government says are coming.

Unemployment has risen to 12.4 per cent this fiscal year, according to the Statistical Centre of Iran, up 1.4 percentage points and leaving about 3.2 million Iranians jobless.

Print Friendly
  • Anansi Tori

    Unrest organised & financed by the ZioWahhabi tandem with their lapdog, the AngloZionist Empire, and fomented by their willing tool, the terrorist group Mujahedin-e Khalq.

    While protests against the relatively weak economic performance are justified, violence is not & needs to be tackled at its root.

    • Guest

      As you say, the Mujahedin-e Khalq are nothing but a terrorist cult. They are now the west’s best friends, despite having been allied with Saddam Hussein for many years. Google “Masoud Banisadr” if you want to discover the truth about them.

      • Anansi Tori

        Thanks for that name. Here is some info I have:

        What the group really is
        MEK is widely regarded as a terrorist cult headed by a bizarre husband and wife team Massoud and Maryam Rajavi. Its members are required to be celibate and are subjected to extensive brainwashing, physical torture, severe beatings even unto death, and prolonged solitary confinement if they question the leadership. One scholar who has studied them describes their beliefs as a “weird combination of Marxism and Islamic fundamentalism.”

        Its “employer
        The CIA has in the past recruited MEK/NCRI agents to enter into Iran and report on nuclear facilities, but Israel’s Mossad is the group’s principal employer. Agents, recruited and trained by Israel, have killed a number of Iranian nuclear scientists and officials. The group appears to have ample financial resources, places full page ads in major US newspapers, and is also known to pay hefty fees to major political figures who are willing to speak publicly on its behalf.

        Iran’s nuclear “programme”
        In the summer of 2004, a large collection of documents allegedly from a covert Iranian nuclear weapons research program was suddenly obtained by Germany’s foreign intelligence agency. Those documents became the sole alleged evidence that such a program existed.
        But this writer found more than one telltale sign of fraud in the papers, and a former senior German foreign office official told me on the record in March 2013 that the source who passed on the documents was a member of the Mujihadeen e-Khalq (MEK/NCRI), the armed Iranian opposition group. The MEK has allegedly worked with Israel’s Mossad for some time.

        Lobbying in Washington
        Hilary Clinton removed the Mujaheddin e Khalq (MEK) group from the State Department list of “designated terrorist organizations” in September 2012. MEK, now labeled the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), has become a principal voice of the war party that is now seeking to attack Iran, a role similar to that played by Ahmad Chalabi and his Iraqi National Congress in his disseminating of lies in the lead up to the catastrophic invasion of Iraq in 2003.

        Helping the Trump admin deprecate the JCPOA
        With the sharp turn of the Trump Administration against Iran, NCRI is now finding an audience, telling the American public that Iran is “cheating” on the nuclear deal. It also tells us that “Iran’s nuclear weapons program has far from halted” and has claimed to identify four major sites that “with a high degree of certainty” have been involved in various aspects of the allegedly ongoing nuclear weapons project. This has led Jillian Mele of Fox News to declare, falsely, that “It appears [Iran’s nuclear] weapons program is fully operational.”

        And on it goes.

    • Plasma Dawn

      What does Zionism have to do with the UK in the 21st century and what empire is it specifically?

  • Guest

    And of course we all believe that the British woman was on an innocent holiday in Iran.

  • oratis

    Iran is far from being the most ideal democracy, but it’s far better than North Korea and China where these type of demonstrations aren’t allowed.
    perhaps there is still hope for the Iranian people to have a decent democracy.

    • Anansi Tori

      There is already more democracy in Iran than in may other countries in the Middle East.

  • Guest

    The American police routinely arrest demonstrators and deny them their “right to express themselves”. More American hypocrisy.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Can you give even one specific recent example where peaceful demonstrators were arrested in the US?

      • Guest

        Try this for starters. Between September 15 and Tuesday, October 3 2017, the St Louis Police Department arrested at least 307 people during the ongoing protests against acquittal of a white police officer of the killing of a black man, according to a police spokeswoman.
        The spokeswoman said police arrested 143 people on 3 October alone, including politicians, lawyers, religious clergy and other community members.
        Look it up if you doubt it.
        There are many, many more instances, but you are too blinkered to see.

        • oratis

          thanks for the information, it’s always good to learn something new.

          • Plasma Dawn

            Perhaps you should read my rebuttal too.

        • Anansi Tori

          She loves to troll anyone critical of the AngloZionist Empire & her beloved ziofascist “country”, that racist cesspool in the Middle East.

          • Plasma Dawn

            What does Zionism have to do with the UK in the 21st century and what empire is it specifically?

            • Guest

              The vile Zionist apartheid state of Israel unfortunately wields undue influence with British politicians.

        • Plasma Dawn

          Nice try but perhaps you should tell the entire story, not just the number of persons arrested. A small and insignificant detail you omitted was that those mass arrests came after protesters blocked traffic on I-64 completely stopping traffic on the highway, a legal cause for arrest. You may not know this but in the US—and throughout most of the world—you can’t just protest anywhere you damn please, definitely not on a busy interstate highway. Furthermore, those people not only protested on the highway, they also parked their cars in the middle of the highway. Lastly, they were warned that arrests would be made if the they did not disperse, yet they persisted in their protests.

          Next recent example where peaceful demonstrators were arrested in the US?

          • Guest

            Just excuses. There are none so blind as those who will not see.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close