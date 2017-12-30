Larnaca’s giant Christmas ball vandalised for third time

The giant Christmas ball on the pier by Larnaca medieval castle has been vandalised for the third time in less than a month, the municipality said on Saturday.

In an angry announcement, the municipality said that some “with no brains” who do not appreciate the efforts of the municipality to bring a festive note to the town, “ruined the Christmas bauble at the pier near the square of the mediaeval castle”.

This is the third time in less than a month, the municipality said, that the ornament was “savagely vandalised”.

The photos posted on the municipality’s official Facebook page show the wires that carry the Christmas lights that are wrapped around the metal base of the bauble had been slashed. The vandalism is believed to have taken place late on Thursday or early Friday.

“Such unacceptable and malicious acts create feelings of anger and indignation,” it said.

It added that they have already installed surveillance cameras at the site “with the hope for further vandalism to be avoided on the ball which attracts locals and foreign nationals”.

The Larnaca municipality is very proud of the construction, which is illuminated at night to resemble a giant red Christmas tree bauble and which made it onto the social media sites at Euronews Greek and Reuters. It was placed on the pier on the castle end of Phinikoudes a few weeks ago as part of the town’s Christmas decorations.