Paphos passes European Culture Capital baton to Valletta and Leeuwarden

December 30th, 2017 Cyprus 1 comments

Paphos, which was the European Capital of Culture in 2017, passed on the baton to the cities of Valetta in Malta and Leeuwarden in the  Netherlands during an event on Friday night.

The event took place at the Markideio Theatre, in the presence of Education Minister Costas Kadis, the president of ‘Pafos 2017’ Christos Patsalidis and guests.

In his speech, read out by Kadis President Nicos Anastasiades said Paphos had presented a great program based on its history and its rich cultural heritage.

Paphos Mayor Phedonas Phedonos also delivered an address saying that 2017 was a historic year for the city.

Cyprus Philarmonic Orchestra performed Beethoven`s 9th Symphony with soloists Annemarie Kremer, Dina Strani, Nico Darmanin and Cypriot baritone  Kyros Patsalides.

  • Douglas

    Big improvements made to Paphos during 2017 🙂

